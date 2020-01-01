Carlisle has been named a Bicycle Friendly Community by the League of American Bicyclists.
The borough earned a bronze designation based on an application it submitted in the fall. It’s one of five first-time applicants that received awards this year.
Carlisle joins Camp Hill as the second Cumberland County community to earn the designation.
“I'm very excited to have this designation, and it's one step in a long process the borough has focused on in making Carlisle a place that is safe and comfortable for people to travel in modes other than motorized vehicles,” said Councilwoman Brenda Landis, who led the application effort.
Landis said the designation doesn’t mean everything is perfect in Carlisle, but that the borough is working to implement “innovative initiatives and projects” as funding allows to promote walking and biking.
Bicycle Friendly Communities are rated as bronze, gold and silver.
Landis said she didn’t receive a detailed report to indicate what should be done to improve the borough’s rating, but she said that areas of future focus centered on education and encouragement. The borough has “done an impressive job of investing in bike/pedestrian infrastructure improvements,” but creative partnerships and volunteer commitments could improve the overall picture.
For example, the borough does not have a bicycle and pedestrian advocacy group or initiative.
“There are plenty of folks who ride, bike, walk, skate, scoot and roll (wheelchairs), but we don't have a unified voice to further encourage each other, support each other, and advocate for each other,” she said.
Creating a group that would mentor and encourage one another to use nonmotorized travel could help those who are hesitant to try something new for a variety of reasons, including not having a way to take items home if they’re out shopping or getting tired on their trip, she said.
“A good start is swapping just one trip within a mile and scaling up from there both in length and frequency,” Landis said.
Landis said she had an informal meeting with representatives from the government, emergency services, Carlisle Area School District, area nonprofits and residents to discuss ways to fill the gaps.
“The ‘Carlisle Tires and Wheels’ (and toes) group is a way to unite folks who navigate town outside of a car with people who are supporting multimodal initiatives,” she told The Sentinel in an email.
The name of the group is a nod to borough history, acknowledging not only the borough’s connection to the auto industry but also the fact that Carlisle Tire & Wheel was initially founded to make bicycle inner tubes.
Landis said one initiative the seems to be finding support is promoting transportation options for students that don’t include parent drop-offs at the schools. Bike and skateboard safety education is also a possibility along with more frequent organized bike rides around town and walking programs.
“We are always trying to improve and know that there is much work to be done, but it is nice to show that Carlisle has worked hard to support the biking community and that we are open to further ideas and partnerships to implement innovative ideas,” Landis said.