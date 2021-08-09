Carlisle Downtown Mile steps off Thursday after COVID delay

It's three months later than usual, but the Carlisle Downtown Mile returns Thursday.
The 10th anniversary event, sponsored by UPMC, starts at 6 p.m. Proceeds from the race benefit the Employment Skills Center.
The one-mile race will begin at the Subway Car Wash by the corner of High and Orange streets and will end just before the Square. High Street will be closed from 5 p.m. to 8:45 p.m.
“We are excited here at Employment Skills Center to be holding our 10th anniversary Carlisle Downtown Mile," race director Art Kunst said. "We hope everyone has a great run or walk and remember, it’s going to be hot so drink lots of water.”
Kunst said there are 547 people registered for the race. That includes 32 teams, 154 people in the fun run/walk, 240 in age group races and 34 running virtually.
The race is usually held in mid-May, but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Additional mitigation at the race includes a change in the start of the race. Rather than starting all at once, runners and walkers will have a time window in which to start to allow participants to spread out more.
Kunst said registration will not be available to avoid crowding at registration tables. Anyone interested in participating can register until midnight on Wednesday at runsignup.com/Race/PA/Carlisle/CarlisleDowntownMile.
The awards ceremony will be held in a larger area to allow for more social distancing as well.
Masks and hand sanitizer will be available at the start area, at the finish line water table, in Kid’s Alley at the Employment Skills Center table and at the two entrances to the Beer Garden.
Desperate Times Brewery, Market Cross Pub and North Hanover Grille return to the post-race beer garden along with newcomers Café Bruges, Back Porch Brewing and Long Shot Winery.
In addition to UPMC, other sponsors for the event include beer garden sponsor Vitro Architectural Glass, Kid's Alley sponsor Carlisle Construction Materials and Team Challenge sponsor Members 1st.
