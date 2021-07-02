Carlisle Downtown Mile returns on Aug. 12

The 10th Anniversary Downtown Mile in Carlisle starts at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 12.

Sponsored by UPMC, the race benefits the Employment Skills Center in Carlisle.

The event is for everyone from walkers to elite runners. Awards will be presented to the top three male and female mile runners in each age group, top overall runners and top three teams. This year’s event will also include a virtual race option from Aug. 7-12 for those unable to participate in the live race.

The Members 1st Team Challenge will feature five different team categories: education, nonprofit/government, health care, corporate and serve & protect. Teams may be composed of three to five runners with the three fastest times scored for the team.

As COVID mitigation efforts continue to work, organizers plan to have a race as close to normal as possible, but will make changes as necessary to keep everyone safe.

The one-mile race will begin at the Subway Car Wash by the corner of High and Orange streets and will end just before the square.