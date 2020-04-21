Carlisle Downtown Mile postponed

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Employment Skills Center has postponed the UPMC Carlisle Downtown Mile until a date that is to be determined.

The Downtown Mile was originally scheduled for May 14.

"With Gov. Wolf’s shutdown order in effect, it is in the interest of everyone’s safety that the event be postponed," said race director Art Kunst.

Registered participants will have four options: stay in the race and transfer registration to the new date, donate the registration fee to Employment Skills Center, decide at a later date or request a refund.

"The Carlisle Downtown Mile has grown over the years into a wonderful family-friendly event that many in the community look forward to each year," Kunst said.

For further information, contact Kunst at akunst@employmentskillscenter.org.

Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.