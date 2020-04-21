You are the owner of this article.
Carlisle Downtown Mile postponed
Carlisle Downtown Mile

People participate in the Carlisle Downtown Mile May 16, 2019.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

Employment Skills Center has postponed the UPMC Carlisle Downtown Mile until a date that is to be determined.

The Downtown Mile was originally scheduled for May 14.

"With Gov. Wolf’s shutdown order in effect, it is in the interest of everyone’s safety that the event be postponed," said race director Art Kunst.

Registered participants will have four options: stay in the race and transfer registration to the new date, donate the registration fee to Employment Skills Center, decide at a later date or request a refund.

"The Carlisle Downtown Mile has grown over the years into a wonderful family-friendly event that many in the community look forward to each year," Kunst said.

For further information, contact Kunst at akunst@employmentskillscenter.org.

