Runners and walkers will take their marks Thursday evening for the 12th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile.

The event is hosted by the Employment Skills Center in Carlisle, which provides free adult education and training from literacy skill building to workforce development.

Race day registration will kick off at 5:15 p.m. with the race schedule as follows:

6:15 p.m.: Just for Fun Run/Walk (not timed)

6:30 p.m.: Age Groups: 10 and under, 11 to 13 and 14 to 19

6:45 p.m.: Age Groups: 20 to 29 and 30 to 39

7 p.m.: All age groups 40+

7:15 p.m.: Team Challenge Race

Each race will begin at the Subway Car Wash at 900 W. High Street and end at the corner of High Street and Courthouse Avenue.

Several streets will be closed for the event from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. These include West High Street from Orange Street to about Courthouse Avenue, North Pitt Street from West High Street to Louther Street and the JFC Parking Lot at 101 W. High St.

Participants can pick up packets and race shirts from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday at Appalachian Running Company on Pomfret Street in Carlisle or at the start line beginning at 5:15 p.m. Thursday.

An award ceremony will begin after the last race ends and results have been completed. The overall fastest male and female runners will receive awards, along with the top three male and female in each age group. The top three finishing teams in each of the Team Challenge categories, which are corporate, education, nonprofit/government, health care and serve/protect, will also win awards. Fun run participants age 13 and under will receive medals of participation.

Registration is available online at the Employment Skills Center's website and a virtual option for participation will be open Saturday through Thursday. People who run the race virtually can enter their times online at RunSignUp.

Proceeds from the race will benefit the Employment Skills Center, and the event will also feature a beer garden for people 21 and older and a kids alley.

