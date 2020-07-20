Carlisle Downtown Mile goes virtual in August

So far, people in four states have registered, and a prize will be given to the person who does the mile the furthest distance from Carlisle. Participants can also post photos online of their run or walk to be entered into daily drawings for raffle prizes and awards such as best costume or family picture.

Registration is still open. Those who registered by Monday are eligible to receive a special edition T-shirt by the time the event starts on Aug. 1. Participants can also print out special race bibs and finisher’s certificates.

No awards will be given out this year, but participants may post their times on the race sign-up page to see how they stacked up against other participants.

“It’s just bragging rights,” Kunst said.

The event’s popular beer garden will also go virtual on Aug. 6 from 5 to 8 p.m. Kunst said Market Cross Pub, Castlerigg Wine Shop, North Hanover Grille and Burd’s Nest Brewing Co. have already confirmed participation. Those who registered for the race will be able to go to those locations wearing a T-shirt or showing their printed race bib to get discounts or special offers.

“We were hoping this would generate business for them,” Kunst said.