Carlisle Deputy Mayor Sean Shultz announces mayoral run
Carlisle Deputy Mayor Sean Shultz announces mayoral run

Carlisle Borough Deputy Mayor Sean Shultz announced today that he will run for mayor of Carlisle.

Mayor Tim Scott announced last week that he would not seek a third term.

“Over the past year, we have successfully navigated the turbulent waters of a global pandemic, nationwide racial unrest and economic crises affecting local businesses and borough residents, and we have balanced the budget during fiscally thin times without heaping an additional tax burden on our residents,” Shultz said in a news release Monday.

Shultz, a Democrat, said his time in office has been marked by collaboration with Scott and borough council colleagues, both Republicans and Democrats, to meet the needs of Carlisle’s residents and businesses.

“Now more than ever, we need steady leadership that works for all. For years, we have worked as a team even when there was a divide of party affiliation, and we continue to do so,” he said. “Bipartisan efforts ensure that vital local services are delivered effectively and efficiently and that residents and businesses have an opportunity to thrive.”

Shultz has overseen investment in local businesses, creation of the Carlisle Borough Human Relations Commission, strengthening and reforms of the fire department and police department, and the launching of the Climate Action initiative in Carlisle.

“We must continue to build on what Mayor Scott and Council have achieved so far to fortify our economic foundation and to ensure there is equity and opportunity for all here in Carlisle,” Shultz said.

Shultz has 12 years of service on the borough council, five of them as deputy mayor. He is a local attorney who practices municipal law. Shultz is a volunteer firefighter who has served on the boards of several nonprofits. He and his wife, Amy, are raising their two children in Carlisle

Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.

