Carlisle Deputy Mayor Sean Shultz announces mayoral run

Carlisle Borough Deputy Mayor Sean Shultz announced today that he will run for mayor of Carlisle.

Mayor Tim Scott announced last week that he would not seek a third term.

“Over the past year, we have successfully navigated the turbulent waters of a global pandemic, nationwide racial unrest and economic crises affecting local businesses and borough residents, and we have balanced the budget during fiscally thin times without heaping an additional tax burden on our residents,” Shultz said in a news release Monday.

Shultz, a Democrat, said his time in office has been marked by collaboration with Scott and borough council colleagues, both Republicans and Democrats, to meet the needs of Carlisle’s residents and businesses.

“Now more than ever, we need steady leadership that works for all. For years, we have worked as a team even when there was a divide of party affiliation, and we continue to do so,” he said. “Bipartisan efforts ensure that vital local services are delivered effectively and efficiently and that residents and businesses have an opportunity to thrive.”