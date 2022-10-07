Carlisle debuts Historically Black College/University and Hispanic Serving Institutions fair for high school students

The YWCA of Carlisle & Cumberland County welcomed 317 students Thursday morning for the area's first Historically Black College/University and Hispanic Serving Institutions fair.

Dorene Wilbur, who organized the event along with her team, said the students represented groups from eight central Pennsylvania school districts, homeschooled students and students who came on their own.

The fair featured 12 HBCUs and one HSI, with time for students to speak with representatives as well as sit in on sessions about a variety of college-related topics, including scholarships, Greek life, the Common Black College Application and athletics.

The event was open to students in grades 9 through 12 and their parents who were invited to stay later for more information.

Afterward, Wilbur said she was "incredibly proud" to see students soaking up the information that was placed in front of them.

"If you had walked into any of the sessions that were taking place it was silent because the kids were truly actively listening, they were taking notes, they were asking thoughtful questions and as a matter of fact, many of the representatives came up to me afterwards and they said ‘These kids were amazing,’ and you know my response? I knew that," Wilbur said, adding that she's glad they now know it too.

She said that typically college fair traffic is directed to cities like Philadelphia and Pittsburgh.

"I think one of my goals that was met today is that now other colleges and universities see that we have talent right here in central Pennsylvania and they all see it now," Wilbur said.

A Hope Station board member and former English teacher at Carlisle Area High School, Wilbur began to pursue the idea of an HBCU/HSI fair about four years ago when her daughter was looking for colleges. That's when she realized many students, and several central Pennsylvania guidance counselors, didn't know what the acronyms stood for.

Wilbur said the event was a team effort, and expressed gratitude for the support she received to organize the fair, one she hopes to repeat in coming years.

To her, choosing a favorite part of the day was too hard.

"I just would say I can’t even pick one thing and I’m going to say that because it was phenomenal from start to end," Wilbur said.