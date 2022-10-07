Carlisle debuts Historically Black College/University and Hispanic Serving Institutions fair for high school students

Shannaya Dorcely, 16, of Irvington, N.J., front, and Damadi Williams, 16, of Harrisburg, back, attend the 1st Annual Historically Black Colleges & Universities and Hispanic Serving Institutions College Fair and Informational Workshop at the Carlisle YWCA on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Mariah Wilson, 21, left, Kye Harrell, 21, center, and Kennedy Akujobi, 21, speaking, all students of Hampton University, talk with students that attended the 1st Annual Historically Black Colleges & Universities and Hispanic Serving Institutions College Fair and Informational Workshop at the Carlisle YWCA on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Students from around the area participated in the 1st Annual Historically Black Colleges & Universities and Hispanic Serving Institutions College Fair and Informational Workshop at the Carlisle YWCA on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Jaleah Harper, front, and Jalahni Harper, both 17, look at a program of events during the 1st Annual Historically Black Colleges & Universities and Hispanic Serving Institutions College Fair and Informational Workshop at the Carlisle YWCA on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Rashad Waleed, of Carlisle, store manager for Wise Market in Carlisle, helps feed guests during the 1st Annual Historically Black Colleges & Universities and Hispanic Serving Institutions College Fair and Informational Workshop at the Carlisle YWCA on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022.
Dorene Wilbur, who organized the event along with her team, said the students represented groups from eight central Pennsylvania school districts, homeschooled students and students who came on their own.
The fair featured 12 HBCUs and one HSI, with time for students to speak with representatives as well as sit in on sessions about a variety of college-related topics, including scholarships, Greek life, the Common Black College Application and athletics.
The event was open to students in grades 9 through 12 and their parents who were invited to stay later for more information.
"If you had walked into any of the sessions that were taking place it was silent because the kids were truly actively listening, they were taking notes, they were asking thoughtful questions and as a matter of fact, many of the representatives came up to me afterwards and they said ‘These kids were amazing,’ and you know my response? I knew that," Wilbur said, adding that she's glad they now know it too.
She said that typically college fair traffic is directed to cities like Philadelphia and Pittsburgh.
"I think one of my goals that was met today is that now other colleges and universities see that we have talent right here in central Pennsylvania and they all see it now," Wilbur said.
A Hope Station board member and former English teacher at Carlisle Area High School, Wilbur began to pursue the idea of an HBCU/HSI fair about four years ago when her daughter was looking for colleges. That's when she realized many students, and several central Pennsylvania guidance counselors, didn't know what the acronyms stood for.
Wilbur said the event was a team effort, and expressed gratitude for the support she received to organize the fair, one she hopes to repeat in coming years.
To her, choosing a favorite part of the day was too hard.
"I just would say I can’t even pick one thing and I’m going to say that because it was phenomenal from start to end," Wilbur said.
Photos: Carlisle HBCU and HSI College Fair and Informational Workshop
+5
Maddie Seiler is a news reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com covering Carlisle and Newville. You can contact her at mseiler@cumberlink.com and follow her on Twitter at: @SeilerMadalyn
In addition to PPL which provides electric and UGI which offers gas services, the borough is also working with Shentel to install fiber optic cables that will give residents another option for phone, TV and internet networks.
"This remains the burial location of hundreds of members of our community," Cara Curtis said. "If one looks at the surnames of those buried in the cemetery, there are many ties to those that still live in the area."
“I knew the Odd Fellows as an organization has a very compelling and interesting history,” Shawn Gladden said. “Anecdotally, I have talked to staff members. People have told me there are weird things that go on in the Odd Fellows building."
Comics and Cool Stuff will feature an array of Marvel and DC comic books, including a full wall dedicated to Spider-Man. Elgard said he will also include a horror section, as well as space for manga, or comic books and graphic novels originally produced in Japan.
Shannaya Dorcely, 16, of Irvington, N.J., front, and Damadi Williams, 16, of Harrisburg, back, attend the 1st Annual Historically Black Colleges & Universities and Hispanic Serving Institutions College Fair and Informational Workshop at the Carlisle YWCA on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022.
Mariah Wilson, 21, left, Kye Harrell, 21, center, and Kennedy Akujobi, 21, speaking, all students of Hampton University, talk with students that attended the 1st Annual Historically Black Colleges & Universities and Hispanic Serving Institutions College Fair and Informational Workshop at the Carlisle YWCA on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022.
Students from around the area participated in the 1st Annual Historically Black Colleges & Universities and Hispanic Serving Institutions College Fair and Informational Workshop at the Carlisle YWCA on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022.
Jaleah Harper, front, and Jalahni Harper, both 17, look at a program of events during the 1st Annual Historically Black Colleges & Universities and Hispanic Serving Institutions College Fair and Informational Workshop at the Carlisle YWCA on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022.
Rashad Waleed, of Carlisle, store manager for Wise Market in Carlisle, helps feed guests during the 1st Annual Historically Black Colleges & Universities and Hispanic Serving Institutions College Fair and Informational Workshop at the Carlisle YWCA on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022.