Carlisle, Cumberland County redevelopment authority to collaborate on rental assistance outreach

Carlisle and the Cumberland County Housing & Redevelopment Authorities announced Monday they will collaborate on outreach regarding the county's rental assistance program.

Using federal and state funds, the redevelopment authority established the Cumberland County Rental Assistance Program, which provides rental and utility payments to property owners and utility companies to keep residents housed and ensure rental housing stability.

To qualify for the program, rental households must have experienced financial hardship due to COVID-19 and have a household income at or below 80% of the area median income level. Renter households may apply for rent and/or utility assistance for up to 12 months, and all payments will be made directly to the landlord or utility.

Carlisle said it has been providing information regarding the emergency assistance program to its residents via utility bill inserts, social media and its website, as well as through flyers in borough hall.

To help with sharing information about the program, Maureen Mahr Nations, the community partners for change manager at the redevelopment authority, will be at the borough hall at 53 W. South St., Carlisle, from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 14 and from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 21 to help guide applicants through the process.