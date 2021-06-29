Carlisle, Cumberland County redevelopment authority to collaborate on rental assistance outreach

Carlisle and the Cumberland County Housing & Redevelopment Authorities announced Monday they will collaborate on outreach regarding the county's rental assistance program.
Using federal and state funds, the redevelopment authority established the Cumberland County Rental Assistance Program, which provides rental and utility payments to property owners and utility companies to keep residents housed and ensure rental housing stability.
To qualify for the program, rental households must have experienced financial hardship due to COVID-19 and have a household income at or below 80% of the area median income level. Renter households may apply for rent and/or utility assistance for up to 12 months, and all payments will be made directly to the landlord or utility.
Carlisle said it has been providing information regarding the emergency assistance program to its residents via utility bill inserts, social media and its website, as well as through flyers in borough hall.
To help with sharing information about the program, Maureen Mahr Nations, the community partners for change manager at the redevelopment authority, will be at the borough hall at 53 W. South St., Carlisle, from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 14 and from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 21 to help guide applicants through the process.
“We thank the CCHRA for their ongoing outreach efforts and willingness to come to town hall to serve our community’s needs,” Borough Manager Susan Armstrong said. “Our hope is that rental households will take advantage of this opportunity to work directly with CCHRA staff to address outstanding utility and rent payments. Borough staff will also be on hand to answer questions regarding borough utility accounts and options for landlords to enter into flexible payment arrangements for balances that may not be eligible for this grant program."
For those unable to visit the borough hall in person on either of those days, the redevelopment authority can be reached at 717-249-0789 or they may apply through www.cchra.com.