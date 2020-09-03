Carlisle creates commission to form climate action plan

The work began with a greenhouse gas inventory conducted by students at Dickinson College. The students found that estimated greenhouse gas emissions for Carlisle totaled nearly 239,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalents (MTCO2e) in 2017, which translated to about 12.5 MTCO2e per resident.

The inventory found that the largest source of emissions in town is non-residential energy use, accounting for 47.5%. Other key sources are transportation at 29.7% and residential energy use for 19.3%.

The commission will use that information to create a climate action plan document that will help the borough focus and prioritize decision affecting emissions.

“It will be a guiding document for the borough as they make decisions that would affect our carbon footprint, help us develop prioritizations in terms of projects, capital investments we might make in the future,” Hicks said.

The borough does face challenges when it comes to controlling emissions. Its old building stock, while an asset in some respects, lacks the efficiency of modern buildings.

“Buildings are a very significant part of energy demand,” he said. “It’s a challenge, but it’s an opportunity, too.”