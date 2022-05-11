Carlisle couple restores condemned property, prepares to open fermentery next spring

Passerby along South Hanover Street in Carlisle would never know that the building at No. 133 was a condemned building — Eric Storms and Cathleen Calvert have worked for seven years to make sure of that.

The couple bought the property, composed of a storefront with apartments, a courtyard and a two-story warehouse, in 2015 and have done what Storms referred to as "ages of construction" on it since.

All that work comes with the hope of opening a fermentery next spring, where Storms plans to sell "an array of products" including wine, beer, cider and kombucha. A fermentery uses the fermentation process, involving the chemical breakdown of glucose into alcohol without the use of oxygen, to create wines and other drinks. Storms said not all the products sold will be fermented.

He said the fermentery will serve food as well, and that while specific options have not been selected, he's currently considering flatbread gourmet pizza.

The intent is to use the second story of the warehouse (which is located behind the storefront at 12 East Chapel Avenue) as the fermentery. The first floor of the warehouse will serve as a commercial kitchen with indoor seating. Guests will also have the option to sit outside in the property's courtyard.

The storefront will become a refillery, allowing guests to buy items (and items in bulk) from the fermentery or re-fill containers to produce less waste.

That environmentally friendly feature fits with the "natural theme" Storms said he and Calvert are considering for the business. He said that while this could still take a different direction, they're looking to incorporate natural, organic products.

Storms said the buildings were constructed in 1895 and served as a farm implements warehouse to create and sell harnesses and supplies for horses.

Rebecca Yearick with the Housing and Redevelopment Authorities of Cumberland County, said the property was condemned, or closed by local authorities, long before Storms and Calvert, acquired it.

"We completely restored the property in the historic district in Carlisle," Storms said.

The storefront work took three years and Storms said he hopes to finish construction on the warehouse by the end of this year.

To him, the hardest part of the renovation process was working around the code requirements (including the necessary permits) in place for an historical building.

"The borough has been very supportive," Storms said, adding that he appreciates Carlisle's dedication to the preservation of history.

Another challenge has been navigating the safety requirements of the borough's Fire Code, especially trying to convert an old warehouse space into an area that safe for people to gather, he said.

"We’re working through it, we’re getting to the place where we’ll have all the construction and permits required," Storms said.

The fermentery's name has not been released yet.

"It’s still a bit of a work in progress," Storms said. "We think we have a name, but we still have some work to do to finalize it."

He said the fermentery currently has a private Facebook page (a website is in progress) that will become public closer to the opening.

"You’ll be able to see the journey we’ve been on in restoring the place," Storms said.

Maddie Seiler is a news reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com covering Carlisle and Newville. You can contact her at mseiler@cumberlink.com and follow her on Twitter at: @SeilerMadalyn

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.