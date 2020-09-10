Carlisle councilman calls for decriminalization of marijuana in the borough

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Carlisle borough councilman called on colleagues to consider decriminalizing marijuana Thursday.

“Like the prohibition of alcohol, the criminalization of cannabis has proven itself a failure. Other communities across our nation and across our state have acknowledged this truth," councilman Jeff Stuby said. "Today, I am calling on Carlisle to recognize this reality and decriminalize cannabis.”

Following Stuby's remarks, which came near the end of the borough council's regular monthly meeting, Mayor Tim Scott agreed to add the discussion to next month's borough council workshop agenda. That meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Sept. 30.

In his remarks, Stuby said racist and xenophobic motivations were behind criminalizing marijuana and that those effects are still being felt as Black people are arrested at disproportionally higher rates for possessing a small amount of marijuana.

“This disparity exists even here in our community,” Stuby said.

As the borough discusses policing in the community, Stuby said it makes sense to look at what offenses are prioritized and what the penalties are for those offenses.