Carlisle council to consider establishing no-parking zone along Walnut Bottom Road

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Carlisle Borough is taking steps to increase sight distance at a troublesome intersection.

At a recent workshop meeting, the borough council discussed a plan that would establish a 300-foot no-parking zone on the north side of Walnut Bottom Road, east of its intersection with Wilson Street.

Borough engineer Mark Malarich said the geometry of the intersection and alignment of the road makes it difficult for those turning out from Wilson Street to make decisions.

That problem is compounded by the fact that staff and visitors to Thornwald and Forest Park nursing homes have been using Walnut Bottom Road for parking more often lately.

"Walnut Bottom Road has a 35 mph speed limit. The majority of vehicles travel at least that if not higher," Malarich said.

Councilwoman Brenda Landis suggested the intersection be reconfigured to a standard intersection by cutting out a small triangular area that allows cars to turn right from Walnut Bottom Road to Wilson Street without needing to slow down.

That area could be transformed into an impervious area that would make it more favorable to stormwater management, councilman Jeff Stuby said.

Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.