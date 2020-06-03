Carlisle Police to address residents' questions at meeting Wednesday night

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Members of the Carlisle Police Department are expected to discuss policies, practices and training at the Carlisle Borough Council workshop meeting Wednesday night.

Sgt. David Miller of the Carlisle Police Department said the department is looking forward to sharing information at the meeting, noting that many residents have reached out to both the police department and the borough with questions and concerns based on recent events.

"On the heels of losing our fellow officer Cpl. (Tim) Groller and dealing with all the other daily challenges of policing, it has been so difficult to catch up with everyone’s questions and give them the time they deserved," Miller said in an email to The Sentinel. "Their concerns are understandable and we will hopefully address many of them all at once in this digital forum."

The timing of the workshop meeting right after a weekend that saw a protest on the square was "perfect," Miller said, because it gave the department time to see which questions were the most consistent in the community.

"It is important for the community to know what their Carlisle Police Department has done and is doing to prevent such tragic events so we hope many are able to catch up with us tonight," he said.