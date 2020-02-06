Carlisle council could take official action on rental ordinance next week

He also said there’s no guarantee that a property owner living at the rental building will take any better care of the property than someone else.

Nunez expressed frustration that the borough has not taken into full consideration that there are landlords who “go the extra mile” for their tenants while not following up on recommendations that would address problem landlords.

“I think it’s disgusting that people have this negative view toward property owners because of a small group that the borough has yet to deal with despite other recommendations that have been made,” Nunez said.

David Lanza said Brenneman had a “legitimate point” in saying the exemption in question was arbitrary, but that the better option would be to expand the exemption rather than limit it. One way to do it, for example, might be to look at a geographic radius rather than follow municipal lines.

“It’s not arbitrary if you expand the exemption to a broader area, maybe a certain number of miles,” he said.

The borough council agreed with the idea and planned on revising the exemption in the ordinance.

Lanza also cautioned the borough about embarking on a program similar to one that has been challenged in the courts in other municipalities.