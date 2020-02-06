Carlisle council could take official action on rental ordinance next week

Carlisle’s long-discussed rental ordinance could come up for official action by the borough council at next week’s meeting.
Speaking to the landlords in attendance at a Wednesday workshop meeting, Mayor Tim Scott said that while they have been active in the process, there could be more feedback from others who may not have the same interests. Drafting and advertising the ordinance gives the public an opportunity to become involved since the draft ordinance must be put on display.
The borough council next meets at 7 p.m. Feb. 13, in the borough hall at 52 W. South St.
Addressing concerns over exemptions that had been questioned at previous meetings, borough solicitor Keith Brenneman said he had difficulty justifying from a legal standpoint an exemption for a rental property owner who lives in the borough but not at the property they rent.
The draft ordinance gives the borough’s codes officer the authority to exempt a property from licensing and inspection requirements if the owner lives in the building or within the borough and had no more than four violations in the previous two years.
“The fact that the landlord lives in the borough does not mean that the landlord will take any better care or less care of the units that are rented,” Brenneman said.
Property owner Joseph Nunez disagreed, saying there are good rationales for the exemption for property owners who live in town. Among them is responsiveness to tenant concerns, their own standing in the community and that fact that they pay taxes.
He also said there’s no guarantee that a property owner living at the rental building will take any better care of the property than someone else.
You have free articles remaining.
Nunez expressed frustration that the borough has not taken into full consideration that there are landlords who “go the extra mile” for their tenants while not following up on recommendations that would address problem landlords.
“I think it’s disgusting that people have this negative view toward property owners because of a small group that the borough has yet to deal with despite other recommendations that have been made,” Nunez said.
David Lanza said Brenneman had a “legitimate point” in saying the exemption in question was arbitrary, but that the better option would be to expand the exemption rather than limit it. One way to do it, for example, might be to look at a geographic radius rather than follow municipal lines.
“It’s not arbitrary if you expand the exemption to a broader area, maybe a certain number of miles,” he said.
The borough council agreed with the idea and planned on revising the exemption in the ordinance.
Lanza also cautioned the borough about embarking on a program similar to one that has been challenged in the courts in other municipalities.
In January, the Pottstown Mercury reported that Commonwealth Court reversed a lower court decision that had sided with the borough in an ongoing lawsuit over the municipality’s rental ordinance. The ordinance, adopted in June 2015, changed the rental inspection program in the borough to require inspections every two years. Previously, the inspections were done when the property became vacant or changed hands.
In April 2017, a landlord and his tenants refused to allow inspectors into a property and filed a lawsuit claiming that the ordinance violates Pennsylvania Constitutional protections against unreasonable search and seizure.
That case will now return to a lower court.
Following discussions at Carlisle's December workshop meeting, the borough staff made changes to what had been the third iteration of the ordinance. The new version includes a definition for an in-house superintendent, provisions to allow for proprietary language to be redacted from contracts and language that the temporary removal of a license from a property would “not necessarily cause a violation” of the ordinance, Borough Manager Susan Armstrong said.
Property owners at previous meetings balked at a requirement that the license and other documents be posted in the rental unit.
Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.