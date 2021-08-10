Carlisle council, commission approve plan for truth and reconciliation work

Carlisle’s Truth & Reconciliation Commission will embark on the next step of its work after it and the borough council approved the commission’s mission statement, bylaws and plan at a meeting last week.
Prior to the documents’ approval, Rick Coplen, who made it clear he was attending as a citizen and not as a member of the school board, said he strongly supported the commission’s work and suggested that the mission statement include the word “unity” to read, “To develop guidance for borough officials about next steps for making our community more just, equitable and unified through transformative change and collaborative action.”
“This is, I think, asking you to reach even higher than you’re already reaching to build unity in our community,” he said.
While members of the commission expressed appreciation for the suggestion, they ultimately chose not to add it. Co-chair Emily Kelahan said “unity” is being used in the discord surrounding critical race theory, so there would be some concern that it would appear as if the commission were participating in that discourse if it were to use it.
Co-chair TaWanda Stallworth also said there is sometimes a rush to unity that skips over important steps like truth-seeking, accountability, repentance and atonement.
“Those are necessary steps for our unity and collaboration to be its full and authentic self,” she said.
The commission could choose to add the language later as its mission is shaped by the work in its action plan, particularly around July 1, 2022, when a status update is due to the borough to determine if the commission needs to continue its work past its Dec. 31, 2022, sunset date.
Unlike other borough commissions and committees, the Truth & Reconciliation Commission will have co-chairs instead of a chair and vice-chair.
Stallworth said the commission made the choice early on after recognizing that how it does its work is as important as what it does. The structure reflects the fact that the commission will not be like any other commission and speaks to the ways in which the panel will examine structures and systems.
In the coming weeks, the commission will begin work on its action plan, which includes truth-telling and fact-finding exercises involving a variety of methods that include surveys, archival research, oral histories and systematic research.
According to the plan, for example, the commission will participate in community events and visit Carlisle-area churches and businesses owned by people who are Black, Indigenous or people of color.
The research is expected to continue through the end of 2021, according to the plan. In the first quarter of 2022, the commission plans to begin analyzing the data it receives with the goal of finalizing a list of topics or issues to address in the final report that is due to the borough council by Dec. 31, 2022.
The final report is expected to use the information learned from the commission’s activities to develop policy proposals to address issues of racial disparity within the borough.
Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.