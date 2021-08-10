Carlisle council, commission approve plan for truth and reconciliation work

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The commission could choose to add the language later as its mission is shaped by the work in its action plan, particularly around July 1, 2022, when a status update is due to the borough to determine if the commission needs to continue its work past its Dec. 31, 2022, sunset date.

Unlike other borough commissions and committees, the Truth & Reconciliation Commission will have co-chairs instead of a chair and vice-chair.

Stallworth said the commission made the choice early on after recognizing that how it does its work is as important as what it does. The structure reflects the fact that the commission will not be like any other commission and speaks to the ways in which the panel will examine structures and systems.

In the coming weeks, the commission will begin work on its action plan, which includes truth-telling and fact-finding exercises involving a variety of methods that include surveys, archival research, oral histories and systematic research.

According to the plan, for example, the commission will participate in community events and visit Carlisle-area churches and businesses owned by people who are Black, Indigenous or people of color.