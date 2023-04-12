Discussions among Carlisle Borough council members have continued about potential changes to Noble Boulevard, but no decisions have been reached.

The council reviewed proposed safety enhancements for the street during its workshop meeting Wednesday that differed slightly from suggestions initially presented in February.

Malarich said a recent study determined that about half of the vehicles traveling west on Noble Boulevard from South Hanover Street turn left into the private driveway into the Carlisle Commons shopping center near Chick-Fil-A.

One of the recommended changes involves the transition of the road’s four existing lanes that make up the first 400 feet of Noble Boulevard west of South Hanover Street to four narrower lanes of travel and one bike lane along the northern portion of the road.

Turning right from South Hanover Street, motorists would be able to continue straight on Noble Boulevard in the right lane or navigate into a left turning lane that would provide access that private entrance.

The southernmost two lanes of Noble Boulevard along the first 400 feet west of South Hanover Street could remain similar to their current configuration, with a right turn lane and a lane to either go straight or turn left.

Beyond the first 400 feet or so, the public works department proposed that Noble Boulevard be converted to three lanes with one bike lane, one westbound travel lane and one eastbound lane with a turn lane in the middle.

The bike lane along the northern side of Noble Boulevard could extend from South Hanover Street to West Ridge Street and be separated from travel lanes by a double line with cross hatching and flexible vertical post delineators.

Malarich said in February that the number of vehicle trips along Noble Boulevard drops as motorists travel west.

From South West Street to West Ridge Street, Noble Boulevard could be transitioned to two travel lanes, with the exception of a left turn lane and a straight or right turn lane traveling east into the intersection of Noble Boulevard and South West Street.

With the northern lane recommended to become a bike lane, public works officials recommended that the borough transition the southern lane of Noble Boulevard from South West Street to Penrose Place and Penrose Place to West Ridge Street with strips to be filled with soil and plants.

Noble Boulevard is one of several roads the public works department selected for resurfacing this year and the proposed changes could be completed with that work.

During Wednesday’s meeting, the council discussed these changes as well as other possibilities.

“Given the length of the discussions and questions, staff will be bringing further information to borough council at a future meeting regarding this topic,” Malarich said.

A timeline on the potential work depends on the decision.

“It is premature to get into specifics at this time as the project scope may change,” Malarich said.