Carlisle considers second option residents could use for recycling containers

A second option for recycling under Carlisle’s new trash contract may be in the works.

Public works director Mark Malarich said the contract with Waste Connections requires that wheeled recycling totes be delivered to every participant in the solid waste program by April 1.

The borough has, however, heard comments from residents who have no access to the front street except through the front door of their homes. These residents wanted to know if they could continue to use the old containers, Malarich said.

In response, the borough is considering the use of bins that are the same size as the ones currently in use, but that have a lid that closes to keep items in on windy days and dry on rainy days as the totes would.

Malarich told the borough council at its Wednesday workshop meeting last week that the smaller bins were tested by leaving them out in subfreezing weather and then tossing it about the parking lot. It held up to the test.

The smaller bins would cost $25-$32, which would be absorbed by the borough.

Which container?

The challenge for the borough is figuring out how to get residents the type of container they want.