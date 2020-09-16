Carlisle considers lane reductions on Bedford and East streets

Angled parking could return to downtown Carlisle for the first time in decades if the borough moves ahead with a suggested plan to deal with speeding on Bedford and East streets.
Both streets are located on the east side of the borough. They're two-lane streets that are one-way for most of their length.
Over the past few months, the borough's public works department and the Carlisle Police Department have both received complaints from residents about speeding on those streets, said borough engineer Mark Malarich.
The police department did traffic enforcement in the area while public works started to look at potential engineering solutions.
Malarich last week presented the borough council with a sketch plan of a potential traffic calming solution based on a "very rough" preliminary analysis.
A rough schematic drawing shown to the borough council showed the current arrangement of two 8-foot parking lanes and two 12-foot travel lanes on each street.
The potential redesign takes away one travel lane to create two, 12-foot angled parking areas, a five-foot bicycle lane and one 11-foot wide travel lane.
“The intent of angled parking is to consume more of the space to provide for additional parking and also to narrow the travel lanes to provide for an incentive for reduced speeds,” Malarich said.
The project would not change the structure of the road, but would require changing the striping on the road. Malarich's rough estimate placed the cost of the project at $30,000 for Bedford Street and $50,000 for East Street, which has a longer span of two-lane travel.
Malarich cautioned that "a lot more work needs to be done" if the council wants to move forward on the project, starting with significant public outreach to residents in the neighborhood and including detailed surveys and analysis on the streets' existing travel load and speed.
Councilman Jeff Stuby read from an email he received from a resident on Bedford Street who wrote that “vehicles come up Bedford Street way too fast” and do not seem to realize that the street goes from a single lane of travel at East Penn Street to two lanes. The resident also said parking and pulling out is dangerous and that they have nearly been hit in the past.
The borough's outreach efforts started at the recent Carlisle East Side Neighbors Association meeting where residents asked questions about the proposal and talked about their concerns with speeding, Stuby said.
"Attendees acknowledged that this is the start of ongoing conversations around this proposal, were happy to be part of the discussion, and noted that additional public outreach will definitely be necessary." he said
Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!