Carlisle considers lane reductions on Bedford and East streets

The project would not change the structure of the road, but would require changing the striping on the road. Malarich's rough estimate placed the cost of the project at $30,000 for Bedford Street and $50,000 for East Street, which has a longer span of two-lane travel.

Malarich cautioned that "a lot more work needs to be done" if the council wants to move forward on the project, starting with significant public outreach to residents in the neighborhood and including detailed surveys and analysis on the streets' existing travel load and speed.

Councilman Jeff Stuby read from an email he received from a resident on Bedford Street who wrote that “vehicles come up Bedford Street way too fast” and do not seem to realize that the street goes from a single lane of travel at East Penn Street to two lanes. The resident also said parking and pulling out is dangerous and that they have nearly been hit in the past.

The borough's outreach efforts started at the recent Carlisle East Side Neighbors Association meeting where residents asked questions about the proposal and talked about their concerns with speeding, Stuby said.

"Attendees acknowledged that this is the start of ongoing conversations around this proposal, were happy to be part of the discussion, and noted that additional public outreach will definitely be necessary." he said

Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.

