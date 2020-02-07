Carlisle Connectivity Project scheduled to start with water main work on Fairground Avenue

Rogele Inc. of Harrisburg was awarded the $5,874,007 construction contract by the borough in December.

Public Works Director Mark Malarich said Rogele met with borough officials, representatives of Carlisle Area School District, PennDOT and the utility companies that will be affected by the construction last week to review items related to the startup of the contract.

An order to proceed was issued on Monday, he said.

"The contract length is 611 days which takes us through Oct. 5, 2021," Malarich said.

The contractor will provide the borough with a detailed construction schedule, but it has already been determined that the first part of the project will be replacing a 100-year-old water main on B Street between Factory Street and Fairground Avenue.

Work is expected to start in late February or early March, Malarich said.

Rogele Inc. will mail notices to all properties along Fairground Avenue and B Street immediately adjacent to the project about the upcoming construction work and to arrange a survey to note the condition prior to the start of the project.

The borough advised residents to watch for the notice in the mail and respond as soon as possible.