Carlisle Connectivity Project scheduled to start with water main work on Fairground Avenue

A plan to improve road infrastructure around redevelopment sites on Carlisle’s north side will start to move from the planning stage to the construction stage in the coming months.
The Carlisle Connectivity Project, a series of transportation upgrades designed to improve mobility around and through redevelopment sites, is expected to get underway by the end of February or beginning of March.
The TIGER Project, which primarily affects the residents along Fairground Avenue and B Street in the borough, is scheduled to begin first.
TIGER refers to the $5 million Transportation Investment Generating Economic Recovery grant received by the borough in 2016 to assist with the construction.
The project includes improvements to Fairground Avenue north of the railroad tracks and improvements to B Street from Fairground Avenue west to North College Street. The project includes a 3-point roundabout at B Street and Fairground Avenue, and a 4-point roundabout at B Street and North College Street.
Other improvements include a paved, mixed-use trail adjacent to the east side of Fairground Avenue; sidewalk, drainage, and sign upgrades; and streetscape enhancements such as new sidewalks, decorative lighting, tree plantings and stormwater management features.
Rogele Inc. of Harrisburg was awarded the $5,874,007 construction contract by the borough in December.
Public Works Director Mark Malarich said Rogele met with borough officials, representatives of Carlisle Area School District, PennDOT and the utility companies that will be affected by the construction last week to review items related to the startup of the contract.
An order to proceed was issued on Monday, he said.
"The contract length is 611 days which takes us through Oct. 5, 2021," Malarich said.
The contractor will provide the borough with a detailed construction schedule, but it has already been determined that the first part of the project will be replacing a 100-year-old water main on B Street between Factory Street and Fairground Avenue.
Work is expected to start in late February or early March, Malarich said.
Rogele Inc. will mail notices to all properties along Fairground Avenue and B Street immediately adjacent to the project about the upcoming construction work and to arrange a survey to note the condition prior to the start of the project.
The borough advised residents to watch for the notice in the mail and respond as soon as possible.
The borough will also hold public outreach meetings. Notices of these meetings will be sent through the mail to residents and property owners within the immediate construction area.
The borough also anticipates holding informational sessions with the public and merchants about the project. The dates and times of these meetings will be provided through the borough’s social media channels, website and press releases.
About the same time shovels start to hit the dirt for the TIGER project, the borough expects to go out for bids on what's been dubbed "Project 1."
In this project, the intersection of Carlisle Springs Road (Route 34) and North Hanover Street (Route 11) will be realigned to create a safer railroad crossing, and a roundabout is slated for the five-point intersection of North Hanover and Penn streets with Fairground Avenue.
Malarich said the borough last week received a highway occupancy permit for the project, which allows it to proceed with the project after it gets all of its utility clearances.
The borough will likely be going out for construction bids in late February or early March, Malarich said.
The construction period is similar to that of the TIGER project, he said.
