Carlisle Connectivity Project scheduled to start soon

Part of Carlisle's Connectivity Project is scheduled to begin in the coming weeks.

The TIGER Project, which primarily affects the residents along Fairground Avenue and B Street in the borough, is scheduled to begin first.

TIGER refers to the $5 million Transportation Investment Generating Economic Recovery grant received by the borough in 2016 to assist with the construction.

The project includes improvements to Fairground Avenue north of the railroad tracks and improvements to B Street from Fairground Avenue west to North College Street. Once constructed, the project will feature a 3-point roundabout at B Street and Fairground Avenue, as well as a 4-point roundabout at B Street and North College Street.

Other improvements include a paved, mixed-use trail adjacent to the east side of Fairground Avenue; sidewalk, drainage, and sign upgrades; and various streetscape enhancements including new sidewalks, decorative lighting, tree plantings and stormwater management features.

Rogele Inc. of Harrisburg was awarded the $5,874,007 construction contract by the borough in December.

