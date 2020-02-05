Carlisle Connectivity Project scheduled to start soon

Part of Carlisle's Connectivity Project is scheduled to begin in the coming weeks.
The TIGER Project, which primarily affects the residents along Fairground Avenue and B Street in the borough, is scheduled to begin first.
TIGER refers to the $5 million Transportation Investment Generating Economic Recovery grant received by the borough in 2016 to assist with the construction.
The project includes improvements to Fairground Avenue north of the railroad tracks and improvements to B Street from Fairground Avenue west to North College Street. Once constructed, the project will feature a 3-point roundabout at B Street and Fairground Avenue, as well as a 4-point roundabout at B Street and North College Street.
Other improvements include a paved, mixed-use trail adjacent to the east side of Fairground Avenue; sidewalk, drainage, and sign upgrades; and various streetscape enhancements including new sidewalks, decorative lighting, tree plantings and stormwater management features.
Rogele Inc. of Harrisburg was awarded the $5,874,007 construction contract by the borough in December.
Rogele, Inc., will be mailing notices to all properties along Fairground Avenue and B Street immediately adjacent to the project about the upcoming construction work.
The borough advised residents to watch for the notice in the mail and respond as soon as possible.
The borough will also hold public outreach meetings. Notices of these meetings will be sent through the mail to residents and property owners within the immediate construction area.
The borough also anticipates holding informational sessions with the general public and merchant communities about the project. The dates and times of these meetings will be provided through the Borough’s social media channels, website, and future press releases.
The Carlisle Connectivity Project (CCP) is a series of transportation upgrades designed to improve mobility around and through the redevelopment sites in northern Carlisle.
The TIGER Project is one component of the CCP and is tentatively planned to be completed around October 2021 timeframe.
