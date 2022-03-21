Carlisle Connectivity Project construction to resume Monday

The arrival of spring means rain, longer days and more people outside. It also means roadwork, and Carlisle Borough is no exception.

Construction on the TIGER Project, the second of three parts of the Carlisle Connectivity Project, is scheduled to resume Monday after pausing Dec. 17 for the winter.

The project, named for the federal grant that is helping to fund it (Transportation Investment Generating Economic Recovery) includes improvements made to Fairground Avenue to the north of the train tracks and B Street from Carlisle Springs Road to College Street. The project will involve a variety of adjustments to the area and the installation of a three-point roundabout at Fairground Avenue and B Street and a four-point roundabout at B Street and North College Street.

A post on the borough’s Facebook page said the work resuming Monday will focus on the construction of rain gardens on the north side of B Street west of Factory Street and the roundabout at Fairground Avenue and B Street.

“A rain garden is a structure that allows storm water to run off, to flow into it and it provides storage and filtering of the water before it releases either to the groundwater or to the borough storm sewer system,” Public Works Director Mark Malarich said.

He said rain gardens are roughly eight feet deep and involve a combination of piping, gravel and soil.

“Plants will be growing on the surface and the water will run off the street or sidewalk into the rain garden and then the plants can pick up water for growth,” Malarich said.

He said a portion of Fairground Avenue and a portion of B Street between A Street and North Pitt Street will close for the construction of the roundabout, however the exact dates these areas will be closed is unknown.

“We’re waiting for the contractor’s schedule on when he will actually be closing the road,” Malarich said. “He’ll need to close it on a temporary basis and we will be posting the area prior to that action.”

Malarich estimated that street closures for the installation of this roundabout would occur around the beginning of April. Construction will typically take place between 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. from Monday to Friday, although nights and weekend work remain a possibility.

The project grant totaled about $5 million and came as an 80% federal grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation with a 20% local match, Malarich said.

“Some of the local match is from other funding sources,” he said. “We’ve secured a state grant from the Commonwealth Financing Authority for multimodal funds and also a PennDOT multimodal grant for a portion of that and we also received ... a Transportation Alternative Project grant which was a federal grant, so there’s a variety of sources but the main sources is the Federal Highway Administration [TIGER] grant.”

Malarich said the TIGER Project was initially supposed to be completed by the end of October, however construction has taken longer than expected due to COVID-19, shutdowns and supply chain problems. At this point, Malarich said there is no anticipated completion date for the TIGER Project, due to delays in the delivery of a pipe that will be installed in North College Street. He said the borough anticipates the pipe’s arrival in mid-June and hope to have a better estimate of when the TIGER Project will be completed by then.

Maddie Seiler is a news reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com covering Carlisle and Newville. You can contact her at mseiler@cumberlink.com and follow her on Twitter at: @SeilerMadalyn

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.