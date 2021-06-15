Carlisle community will mark Juneteenth with event Saturday at Memorial Park

Juneteenth returns to Memorial Park Saturday with a spirit of celebration and remembrance, marked by the incidents that have shaped the life of the entire country over the past year.

The event runs from 1-3 p.m., and will feature a performance by Gospel 4U, as well as resource vendors and an opportunity to register to vote. New Life Community Church’s LifeCycle program will also be on hand to do bicycle repairs.

Sadler Health Center will also provide COVID-19 vaccinations.

In some ways, this year’s event celebrates the community being able to come together again as the pandemic wanes, said Hope Station Executive Director Safronia Perry.

“I'm ready to see people again and hear music playing. I'm ready for us to get back to some sort of normalcy,” she said.

Planning the event has been both scary and exciting, she said. The number of cases of COVID-19 has been dropping and people are getting vaccinated, but the pandemic is not completely gone. That’s led to questions about whether it’s responsible to hold the event, if people will come and if they do what they need to do to stay safe while attending the event.

