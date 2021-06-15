Carlisle community will mark Juneteenth with event Saturday at Memorial Park

Juneteenth returns to Memorial Park Saturday with a spirit of celebration and remembrance, marked by the incidents that have shaped the life of the entire country over the past year.
The event runs from 1-3 p.m., and will feature a performance by Gospel 4U, as well as resource vendors and an opportunity to register to vote. New Life Community Church’s LifeCycle program will also be on hand to do bicycle repairs.
Sadler Health Center will also provide COVID-19 vaccinations.
In some ways, this year’s event celebrates the community being able to come together again as the pandemic wanes, said Hope Station Executive Director Safronia Perry.
“I'm ready to see people again and hear music playing. I'm ready for us to get back to some sort of normalcy,” she said.
Planning the event has been both scary and exciting, she said. The number of cases of COVID-19 has been dropping and people are getting vaccinated, but the pandemic is not completely gone. That’s led to questions about whether it’s responsible to hold the event, if people will come and if they do what they need to do to stay safe while attending the event.
Though the event is a celebration of being able to gather again, it will also remember what the community has been through over the past 15 months.
Mayor Tim Scott will honor those who have died during the COVID-19 pandemic, Perry will speak about the death of George Floyd, and Hope Station board member Dorene Wilbur will speak on the importance of Juneteenth.
“This past year has been a year like none other. COVID-19 was raging and racial tensions were high. People all over the world stood up against police killings of Black men and Black women,” Perry said. “It's unfortunate that George Floyd's life had to be taken for people to begin to pay attention. It's only right that we honor him on this national Juneteenth holiday."
Juneteenth marks the anniversary of the day – June 19, 1865 – on which Union soldiers reached the southernmost point of the Confederacy with news of the war’s end and of the Emancipation Proclamation that had been signed two years earlier.
“Juneteenth is important to acknowledge, not only because it is a reminder of how far we’ve come, but because it’s also a reminder that there’s so much more work to be done to reconcile the racist history of our past that can't be fixed by one holiday,” Scott said.
In Carlisle, that work is continuing through the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, he added, noting that the borough council is looking forward to working with the commission “as we honor the historical significance of that day in 1865.”
“This year's commemoration is about helping to move the needle around diversity, equity and inclusion," Scott said. "As we emerge from this pandemic, the country has seen clearly the inequities around health, education, wealth and justice, as it applies to men and women of color."
