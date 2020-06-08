Carlisle Community Pool to remain closed for season; parks, spray pads, playgrounds and recreational programs ramp up

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Carlisle Community Pool will remain closed for the season, the borough announced Monday.

Restrictions to combat the COVID-19 pandemic under the green phase in the state's reopening plan weighed in the decision, Borough Manager Susan Armstrong said.

"Social distancing, capacity limitations, sanitation requirements, and the time needed to certify lifeguards and train staff were strongly considered," Armstrong said. "Moreover, under the best-case scenario, the borough’s general fund would experience a financial shortfall of approximately $45,000 due to the nonfiscal challenges. All of these factors were taken into consideration to make this informed, yet still difficult decision.”

Director of Parks and Recreation Andrea Crouse said those who have bought season passes for 2020 will be fully reimbursed.

The borough anticipates opening all park playgrounds, as well as splash pads at Memorial, Biddle Mission and LeTort Parks in the near future with social distancing measures in place, the borough announced. The Parks and Recreation staff continue to ramp up recreational programming that will be hosted within the Borough’s parks and Shaffer Cabin starting in July. Some of those include tennis lessons, Soccer Shots, fencing and Pound exercise class. Yoga and Art Camp, Kids Yoga and Mindfulness Camp, and Little Yogis are being planned at Shaffer Cabin. Final details are also being fleshed out for Bricks 4 Kids, youth volleyball and basketball camps. Ballet Bunnies is slated at Thornwald Amphitheater.