Carlisle community gathers to remember Bosnian genocide

In the 1990s, Bosnian Muslims fleeing the violence made their way to the Cumberland Valley, settled into new lives and raised their children to become part of the community. Now, more than 1,500 Bosnians live in the Cumberland Valley.

Granic urged people to stop to think about the deaths of 8,372 people, and called on them to pray that genocide like what occurred in Srebrenica would never happen again.

“It doesn’t matter what tradition you come from, what religion you have, what culture you were brought up in. All you have to do is be a human being before anything else,” he said.

Karl Qualls, a history professor, said the genocide can’t be simplified to the acts of just a few leaders.

“It took thousands of men and women complicit, either acting directly or indirectly, to allow mass murder on this scale to happen,” he said. “Moreover, hundreds of thousands remained complicit in denying the genocide, either suggesting it never happened or making false equivalencies.”

Qualls said there are clear signposts of a gathering trend toward genocide, starting with political leaders spreading hate through media to encourage mass murder. In Bosnia, Serb leaders dehumanized Bosniaks by comparing them to animals, insects and infections.