Carlisle Community Fest flyers raise questions from residents; local organizer explains plan

Flyers for an upcoming community event in Carlisle raised questions among residents Wednesday afternoon, but an organizer of the event said it is really just an opportunity to offer encouragement through giveaways that include a minivan.
“It’s just a fun thing,” Carlisle resident Colin Mellott said.
Flyers distributed in neighborhoods near Carlisle Fire & Rescue Services announced an event at 6 p.m. Sept. 5 that would be held on the grounds next to the firehouse. The flyer also said a car would be given away and that there would be free games, contests and giveaways.
What the flyer missed was information on who organized the event. That led to questions to both The Sentinel and to Carlisle Fire & Rescue Services, which posted a response on its Facebook page Tuesday.
Mellott said the faith-based event, organized by some local churches and businesses, is meant to offer encouragement to “hurting people” who may be having financial trouble.
“We’re going to have someone share an encouraging message,” Mellott said.
The group has received donations, including gift cards, that will be given away as will a 1998 Ford Windstar van.
Carlisle Events did give the group permission to use its property, Mellott said.
Mellott said the group is aware of all the guidelines relating to the coronavirus (which includes gatherings of no more than 250 people for outside events) and will have social distancing protocols in place.
Chairs will be placed in small groups, for example, to allow families to sit together while separating from other attendees.
Mellott also said he doesn’t expect the event will draw the 250 maximum number of people permitted.
