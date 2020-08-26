Carlisle Community Fest flyers raise questions from residents; local organizer explains plan

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Flyers for an upcoming community event in Carlisle raised questions among residents Wednesday afternoon, but an organizer of the event said it is really just an opportunity to offer encouragement through giveaways that include a minivan.

“It’s just a fun thing,” Carlisle resident Colin Mellott said.

Flyers distributed in neighborhoods near Carlisle Fire & Rescue Services announced an event at 6 p.m. Sept. 5 that would be held on the grounds next to the firehouse. The flyer also said a car would be given away and that there would be free games, contests and giveaways.

What the flyer missed was information on who organized the event. That led to questions to both The Sentinel and to Carlisle Fire & Rescue Services, which posted a response on its Facebook page Tuesday.

Mellott said the faith-based event, organized by some local churches and businesses, is meant to offer encouragement to “hurting people” who may be having financial trouble.

“We’re going to have someone share an encouraging message,” Mellott said.

The group has received donations, including gift cards, that will be given away as will a 1998 Ford Windstar van.