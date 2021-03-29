Carlisle Community Action Network reflects on year of addressing pandemic needs

Even as Carlisle Community Action Network (Carlisle CAN) reflected on its accomplishments in the past year, members of the network are looking ahead to what they will be able to do with connections they developed while responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.

During a recent Zoom meeting members recalled the group’s work distributing masks and hand sanitizer, assisting with youth programming, offering grants for low-income housing and assisting with or organizing meal and food distributions. They have also worked with vaccination efforts in the borough with several members pointing to the important role Sadler Health Center has played in it.

Carlisle Area School District Assistant Superintendent Colleen Friend said that Sadler’s CEO Manal El Harrak reached out when vaccines came in to let her know she could have nurses in the district vaccinated.

“It happened within 24 hours. So powerful,” Friend said.

United Way of Carlisle and Cumberland County Executive Director Lucy Zander said that without the urging of members of Carlisle CAN, the Carlisle Area Emergency Response fund would not have been created to deal with the emerging needs of the community as the pandemic began. The goal of the fund was to reduce the spread of the virus while responding to the dynamic needs created by the virus.