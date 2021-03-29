Carlisle Community Action Network reflects on year of addressing pandemic needs

Even as Carlisle Community Action Network (Carlisle CAN) reflected on its accomplishments in the past year, members of the network are looking ahead to what they will be able to do with connections they developed while responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.
During a recent Zoom meeting members recalled the group’s work distributing masks and hand sanitizer, assisting with youth programming, offering grants for low-income housing and assisting with or organizing meal and food distributions. They have also worked with vaccination efforts in the borough with several members pointing to the important role Sadler Health Center has played in it.
Carlisle Area School District Assistant Superintendent Colleen Friend said that Sadler’s CEO Manal El Harrak reached out when vaccines came in to let her know she could have nurses in the district vaccinated.
“It happened within 24 hours. So powerful,” Friend said.
United Way of Carlisle and Cumberland County Executive Director Lucy Zander said that without the urging of members of Carlisle CAN, the Carlisle Area Emergency Response fund would not have been created to deal with the emerging needs of the community as the pandemic began. The goal of the fund was to reduce the spread of the virus while responding to the dynamic needs created by the virus.
Since then, Zander said just under $130,000 has been raised from large corporations, faith-based organizations, non-profits and individual donors. More than $107,000 of that has been distributed to nonprofits in the community.
That was one of the ways Carlisle CAN supported nonprofits during the pandemic.
“As a small nonprofit working with those who are sometimes called the ‘invisible’ class, this group helped Community CARES have a larger platform to share their voice,” said Beth Kempf, executive director of Community CARES. “The connection to such a large diverse group in our community helped us to continue to shelter, feed, support, and keep safe many.”
Even as it worked on immediate needs, Carlisle CAN started laying the groundwork for post-pandemic work by creating committees and subgroups focused on issues like race and racism.
“Coming out of this was a good talk about race and racism that will continue to go on,” said Patrice Pickering, co-chair of the Cumberland-Perry Drug & Alcohol Commission.
Not In Our Town, a group formed to provide education and preventive outreach on racism, for example, used its connections through Carlisle CAN to build its Carlisle Area Community Responders Network that will respond to acts of racism in the community.
“We found an institutional home and fiscal sponsorship and many volunteers and partners to advance the next steps of our work,” said Marcia Berry, a member of Not In Our Town.
Councilwoman Deb Fulham-Winston said the pandemic is not the last crisis the community will face, but now they know who to contact when something needs to be done.
“We’ve built a foundation because we now know each other. We can use that knowledge and those connections … as we move forward together,” she said.
Photos: 30,000 pounds of food distributed at the Carlisle Police Department
Food Distribution 2
Food Distribution 21
Food Distribution 1
Food Distribution 3
Food Distribution 4
Food Distribution 5
Food Distribution 6
Food Distribution 24
Food Distribution 7
Food Distribution 8
Food Distribution 9
Food Distribution 10
Food Distribution 11
Food Distribution 12
Food Distribution 13
Food Distribution 14
Food Distribution 15
Food Distribution 16
Food Distribution 17
Food Distribution 18
Food Distribution 19
Food Distribution 20
Food Distribution 22
Food Distribution 23
Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.