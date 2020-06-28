Carlisle Community Action network honored as it continues its work

“There’s going to be a lot of good momentum going forward in what this group can do and how we can work with the community,” she said.

Carlisle CAN is still working on issues, discussing, for instance, how it can help with contact tracing to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

Alongside its work related to COVID-19, Ensign said the network is beginning to turn its focus to anti-racist issues by committing to asking how the community can be made more just by making sure Black people are getting access to education, health care and criminal justice.

The network is also continuing to look at the issues they were discussing before the pandemic began; issues like housing, food security, addiction issues and livable wages.

Through their work, Carlisle CAN has become aware not only of the issues in the community but also the resources that are there to solve them, Ensign said. Its members have also been able to develop a level of trust and strong relationships that will guide it through its work.

“With what the country’s going through, I believe this is how we rebuild - local communities with groups getting together. We have political perspectives all over the map on that group, but we’re solving problems,” Ensign said.

