Carlisle closes Stuart Community Center until January

Carlisle Borough announced Friday in a news release that Stuart Community Center will close to comply with the latest mitigation orders from the state.

On Thursday, the Pennsylvania Department of Health and the Governor’s Office announced new mitigation orders to help stop the rising spread of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania. These limited-time orders begin at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday and remain in effect until 8 a.m. on Jan. 4. Among other measures, the orders prohibit indoor operations at gyms and fitness centers and place limits on indoor gatherings and events.

To comply with this order, the Stuart Community Center will temporarily close to the public from 12:01 a.m. Saturday through 8 a.m. on Jan. 4. Scheduled indoor recreation programs and classes during this time period will also be canceled.

While the center will be closed to the general public, staff will be on-site during the business hours of 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. All business will be handled via e-mail, telephone, and/or mail. Questions regarding programming may be directed to 717-243-3318 or e-mail to parksandrec@carlislepa.org. Registration for future winter classes and programs is currently open as well. Visit www.carlislepa.org and click on “Parks & Recreation” to learn more.