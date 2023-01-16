Carlisle civic ceremony commemorates Martin Luther King Jr., challenges "ongoing endless work"

"We shall overcome, we shall overcome, we shall overcome someday."

Rev. Sylvester Brown's voice spiraled through his megaphone and broke through the crisp yet mild for January air as the song kicked off the 34th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration's march Monday morning in Carlisle.

The Commemorative March from Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church to Penn State Dickinson Law was the first of the Commemoration's two-part Civic Ceremony, and was followed with a panel discussion and light lunch.

Marchers joined in the songs alongside Brown, who serves as the MLK Committee's co-chair with Gale du Pont, filling the streets of Carlisle with singing and the shuffle of hundreds of feet.

Carlisle resident Thomas Adams, donning dress shoes, was one of those joining the march.

"I'm here to show people that we can all get along," he said. "If they can get along in God's world, in Heaven, why can't we get along here on Earth?"

It's that notion of unity that sets Martin Luther King Jr. Day apart to Tyrone Bledsoe of Carlisle, who carried the concept in his thoughts as he walked.

"His (Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s) dream is not dead and it's still alive today," he said. "So that's what I'm marching for today."

Commemoration Committee Member Lou Werdebach described the turnout of the march as outstanding and estimated that over 150 people attended, which he credited to "good weather" and an "enthusiastic community."

"I was very heartened to see the young people that are out," Werdebach said. "We had the (Carlisle High School Boys) Basketball Team here I think and we had several other young people ... They're the future of this community and to see them come out and make this walk in commemoration of Dr. King was very emotional, so I think that bodes well for the future of our community here."

Panel Discussion

A focus on young people carried over in the Civic Ceremony's Panel Discussion, which took place at Penn State Dickinson Law immediately after the Commemorative March concluded.

The panel featured Rev. Melvin E. Wilson, former pastor of Bethel AME Church in Carlisle, and Attorney Byron F. Walker, who graduated from Dickinson Law in 1989. Both men served as pioneers of the Carlisle MLK Commemoration 34 years ago.

As part of the discussion, each speaker addressed ways to bring people in the community together and how to engage individuals from ages 20 to 35.

Wilson emphasized the need for an "environment of trust," and mentioned meeting younger generations where they are, a concept Walker expanded upon.

"It may well be that there's the need to actually go to the various kinds of groups, whether they are the fraternal organizations, the business groups, the other church communities, and literally just being there, where people are already comfortable to have that initial contact and engagement," Walker said. "Not asking them to come someplace else, not asking them to ... single themselves out, but rather to meet them right where they are and in that comfort circle [and] let them speak whatever their truth is."

The discussion, in accordance with the commemoration's commonly repeated phrase "Remember! Celebrate! Act!" also included a look at how the organization began and the events that led to Monday's discussion.

TaWanda Hunter-Stallworth, who serves as the program manager for Dickinson Law's Antiracist Development Institute and facilitated the discussion, touched on local efforts to advance racial and social justice issues in the community, including work surrounding Lincoln Cemetery, and work to rectify past wrongs and behaviors of the Carlisle Indian Industrial School.

"We know that our strength comes when we actually look back over our past when we look back at our testimony, when we look back at how we got over and look at where we are and where we still have yet to go," she said.

The discussion also examined a summary of the recommendations the Carlisle Borough's Truth and Reconciliation Commission recently presented to the borough council for possible future action.

When asked to select the three priority areas of the seven themes in the report on the basis of pain and need and without regard to any cost, Wilson selected law enforcement, housing & neighborhood vibrancy and public health.

"This is ongoing endless work with no set timeline for its completion," Wilson said to wrap up his thoughts. "I would have all of us be kind to ourselves individually, but for those persons who have not had the experiences that people of color have, to not patronize, but to give some some thought to an experience that you may know nothing about."

He called for the work to be continued on the Fourth of July and on other days of the year, beyond Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

It's a sentiment Gale Wenk du Pont shared as she stepped forward to conclude the ceremony.

"You've had the opportunity over the last two days to remember [and] to celebrate," she said. "And now I challenge you to act, to take everything that you've heard and to really think about your role in trying to bring forth the tenants of Dr. King, that of unity and peace and freedom and love."

Photos: Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration walk through Carlisle Monday