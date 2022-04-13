 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Carlisle

Carlisle churches, organizations host annual Good Friday event

Holy Week is a busy time for many Carlisle churches.

However, planning services for Palm Sunday, Good Friday and Easter didn't keep several churches and other organizations from joining together to host the 12th annual Ecumenical Stations of the Cross. 

The event, scheduled for noon to 2 p.m. Friday, is designed to lead participants on a walk through town with stops along the way that "commemorate events during the torture, sentencing, carrying of the cross, crucifixion, death and burial of Jesus," a news release said.

The route begins at New Life Community Church at 64 E. North St., where parking will be available, and ends at Saint Patrick Shrine Church at 150 E. Pomfret St.

Participants will travel to stations where they can pray for the community and the institutions that serve it, relating to the final hours of Jesus' life on earth, the churches said in a news release. The stations begin with Jesus' condemnation and end with him being placed in the tomb. According to the release, participants are invited to carry a cross, as per Jerusalem custom, and sing “Were You There When They Crucified My Lord" as they walk.

"A rather touching part of this pilgrimage is watching participants silently shoulder a cross to ease the burden for a fellow cross bearer, thus taking turns, and following the example of Simon the Cyrene, who was pressed into service by the Roman soldiers to help carry Jesus’ cross," the churches said in the news release.

Rev. Canon Mark A. Scheneman, a former rector of St. John's Episcopal Church, began the Good Friday Ecumenical Stations of the Cross for Carlisle, inspired by a trip he took to Israel. He participated in walking the Via Dolorosa (Stations of the Cross) in Jerusalem. The churches said pilgrims have been retracing the steps of Jesus' crucifixion in the city of Jerusalem, Israel, since before the eighth century.

In addition to several local churches, Community CARES, Memorial Park, the police station and Salvation Army of Carlisle are included as stops along the route.

Participants may complete the entire route or a smaller portion.

Maddie Seiler is a news reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com covering Carlisle and Newville. You can contact her at mseiler@cumberlink.com and follow her on Twitter at: @SeilerMadalyn

Ecumenical Stations of the Cross Route

The route will include the following stops. The times listed are approximate:

  • 12:00 PM – Opening Prayer, 1st Station Jesus is condemned to death, and 2nd Station Jesus takes up his Cross, New Life Community Church, 64 E. North St. 
  • 12:20 PM – Station 3 Jesus falls for the first time, Community CARES, 50 W. Penn St. 
  • 12:30 PM – Station 4 Jesus meets his mother, Lincoln Memorial Cemetery
  • 12:40 PM – Station 5 Simon of Cyrene helps Jesus carry the cross, Shiloh Education Center
  • 12:50 PM - Station 6 Veronica wipes the face of Jesus, Police Station parking lot
  • 12:55 PM – Station 7 Jesus falls the second time, Police Station parking lot
  • 1:05 PM – Station 8 Jesus meets the women of Jerusalem, Saint Paul’s Lutheran, West and Louther
  • 1:15 PM – Station 9 Jesus falls the third time, First Presbyterian, corner of Hanover and High
  • 1:20 PM – Station 10 Jesus is stripped of his garments, St. John's on the Square
  • 1:30 PM -  Station 11 Jesus is crucified, Salvation Army, corner of East Pomfret and Hanover streets
  • 1:40 PM – Station 12 Jesus dies on the cross, First Lutheran Church, corner of High/Bedford St. 
  • 1:50 PM  – Station 13 Jesus is taken down from the cross, Saint Patrick Shrine Church, East Pomfret Street 
  • 1:50 PM – Station 14 Jesus is laid in the tomb, and Conclusion, Saint Patrick Cemetery
