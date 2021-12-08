Carlisle church to host annual Cookie Walk, with modifications

St. John's Episcopal Church on the Square in Carlisle will hold its annual Cookie Walk, though residents will only be able to purchase pre-filled boxes on a pick-up basis due to COVID-19.

The sale will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, with pick-up available outside the rear door of the church along Irvine Row.

Church volunteers have made an assortment of homemade Christmas cookies to include in small, medium and large boxes. Previous years allowed residents to pick the cookies in a "walk" down the tables, but organizers say it will only be on a pre-filled pick-up basis this year.

Pre-filled boxes cost $15 for a small, $20 for a medium and $25 for a large, and there again will be doggie treats for $5 per bag.

Those who would like to preorder boxes can do so by calling 717-243-4220.

