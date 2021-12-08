Carlisle church to host annual Cookie Walk - with modifications

Sentinel Staff
St. John's Episcopal Church on the Square in Carlisle will again hold its annual Cookie Walk, though residents will only be able to purchase pre-filled boxes on a pick-up basis due to COVID-19.
The sale will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, with pick-up available outside the rear door of the church along Irvine Row.
Church volunteers have again made an assortment of homemade Christmas cookies to include in small, medium and large boxes. Previous years allowed residents to pick the cookies in a "walk" down the tables, but organizers say it will only be on a pre-filled pick-up basis this year.
Pre-filled boxes cost $15 for a small, $20 for a medium and $25 for a large, and there again will be doggie treats for $5 per bag.
Those who would like to preorder boxes can do so by calling 717-243-4220.
Photos: St. John's Episcopal Church Cookie Walk
People fill their boxes with carefully selected cookies on Friday afternoon at the St. John’s Episcopal Church annual Cookie Walk.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Ann Raley volunteers on Friday afternoon at the St. John’s Episcopal Church annual Cookie Walk as she keeps the flow of cookies moving from the kitchen to all the customers.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Ann Roeder of Boiling Springs carefully selects cookies for her box on Friday afternoon at the St. John’s Episcopal Church annual Cookie Walk.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Susan and Brian Martin of Carlisle carefully make their cookie selections on Friday afternoon at the St. John’s Episcopal Church annual Cookie Walk.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Bob Hauseman of Carlisle picks out his favorite cookies on Friday afternoon at the St. John’s Episcopal Church annual Cookie Walk.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Xander Holsinger, 7, of Carlisle, reaches for a favorite cookie on Friday afternoon at the St. John’s Episcopal Church annual Cookie Walk.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Helen and Richard Beckner of Carlisle maximize the room in their box to fit the most cookies they can get in there on Friday afternoon at the St. John’s Episcopal Church annual Cookie Walk.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
