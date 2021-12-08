 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Carlisle church to host annual Cookie Walk - with modifications

  • 0
Cookie Walk 2019

Assorted homemade cookies fill a box during the 2019 Cookie Walk at St. John's Episcopal Church in Carlisle.

 Sentinel file

St. John's Episcopal Church on the Square in Carlisle will again hold its annual Cookie Walk, though residents will only be able to purchase pre-filled boxes on a pick-up basis due to COVID-19.

The sale will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, with pick-up available outside the rear door of the church along Irvine Row.

Church volunteers have again made an assortment of homemade Christmas cookies to include in small, medium and large boxes. Previous years allowed residents to pick the cookies in a "walk" down the tables, but organizers say it will only be on a pre-filled pick-up basis this year.

Pre-filled boxes cost $15 for a small, $20 for a medium and $25 for a large, and there again will be doggie treats for $5 per bag.

Those who would like to preorder boxes can do so by calling 717-243-4220.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

These small sea insects can create ocean currents

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News