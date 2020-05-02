Carlisle church plans 'Drive Up Prayer' service for emergency responders Sunday

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

As the turmoil of COVID-19 stretches into a new month in the U.S, Pastor Tom KishD, Bethel Assembly of God Church, is stepping up to with a new program starting this Sunday exclusively for emergency responders.

“Drive Up Prayer,” offering prayers of protection for participating emergency services workers of all kinds, kicks off with an initial session May 3 from 5-6 p.m. outside Bethel Assembly of God Church, 1412 Holly Pike, Carlisle.

More specifically attendees are requested to park in the church carport (veer to the right after church entrance) remain inside their vehicles and roll down the passenger side window. Kish said he will maintain COVID-19 precautions, conducting prayer in an opposite corner of the carport.

Kish said he’s concerned about health risks and overall trauma “front line” workers face on duty and he feels obligated to help. He also remains inspired by a miracle he recently experienced involving a 15-year-old boy.

“There are things that happen when we pray that do not happen when we do not pray. There have been some miracle that have occurred…” Kish noted.

To register for “Drive Up Prayer,” Individuals are encouraged to contact the church through Facebook messenger.