Carlisle church plans 'Drive Thru Prayer' service for emergency responders

Pastor Chuck Kish of Bethel Assembly of God Church in Carlisle says a new initiative is his chance to give back to emergency responders and other heroes in uniform in exchange for their selfless giving to other.
“Drive Thru Prayer” kicked off with an initial session Sunday from 5-6 p.m. in the parking area outside Bethel Assembly of God at 1412 Holly Pike in Carlisle. The goal of the program is to offer prayers of protection for participating emergency services workers of all kinds
Kish said a total of 16 vehicles passed through the first Drive Thru Prayer on Sunday.
“One drove from Mechanicsburg for special prayer for their entire family. We prayed for all that came through as well as a first responder paramedic and his wife,” Kish said. “Most of them wanted prayer in relation to the uncertain future, and we did have someone on a bicycle ride up as well as a motorcycle.”
Kish said he developed the program partly to address his growing concern for “all first responders/workers on every level dealing with COVID-19.”
“I can’t stand it any longer,” said Kish, who also serves a lead chaplain for several local police forces.
Another concern? The pandemic quarantine has mostly eliminated the human-to-human contact that could comfort stressed, traumatized workers and responders, Kish said.
Attendees are requested to park in the church carport (veer to the right after church entrance) remain inside their vehicles and roll down the passenger side window. Kish said he will maintain COVID-19 precautions, conducting prayer in an opposite corner of the carport.
Kish said that Drive Thru Prayer will continue on Sundays at the church through the end of May, and he welcomes Mother’s Day prayers for this Sunday’s session.
