Carlisle church plans 'Drive Thru Prayer' service for emergency responders

Pastor Chuck Kish of Bethel Assembly of God Church in Carlisle says a new initiative is his chance to give back to emergency responders and other heroes in uniform in exchange for their selfless giving to other.

“Drive Thru Prayer” kicked off with an initial session Sunday from 5-6 p.m. in the parking area outside Bethel Assembly of God at 1412 Holly Pike in Carlisle. The goal of the program is to offer prayers of protection for participating emergency services workers of all kinds

Kish said a total of 16 vehicles passed through the first Drive Thru Prayer on Sunday.

“One drove from Mechanicsburg for special prayer for their entire family. We prayed for all that came through as well as a first responder paramedic and his wife,” Kish said. “Most of them wanted prayer in relation to the uncertain future, and we did have someone on a bicycle ride up as well as a motorcycle.”

Kish said he developed the program partly to address his growing concern for “all first responders/workers on every level dealing with COVID-19.”

“I can’t stand it any longer,” said Kish, who also serves a lead chaplain for several local police forces.