Carlisle Chrysler Nationals returns to the fairgrounds this weekend

Chryslers of all years and all models are rolling into Carlisle for what is billed as the largest Mopar event in the world.

Carlisle Chrysler Nationals opened Friday and continues from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and from 7 a.m. to noon Sunday.

It’s the 31st year for the event that brings out an expected 2,800 vehicles from the Chrysler brand.

In addition to the usual automotive flea market and special appearances from people in the industry, the event features special displays. Those displays include “Celebrate ‘71,” a tribute to the models from that year as well as displays featuring “50 Years of the Demon” and “Old Skool Paint.”

A Dirty Birds display features unrestored cars while a Mopar Survivors display shows cars that are 85% original and older than 25 years.

Additional information on the event is available at the Carlisle Events website, carlisleevents.com.

For more photos from the event, see page A4.

