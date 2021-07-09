Carlisle Chrysler Nationals returns to the fairgrounds this weekend

Paul Crider Jr. of Chambersburg is displaying his 1937 Dodge pickup at the Chrysler Nationals Car Show at the Carlisle Fairgrounds.
Cars on display at the Chrysler Nationals Car Show at the Carlisle Fairgrounds Friday.
New and classic Ford, Lincoln and Mercury vehicles fill the streets of Carlisle Saturday, June 5, 2021, during the annual Carlisle Ford Nationals Car Parade. The event was cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the beloved display of muscle cars returned this year to an eager crowd.
Jason Malmont
Chryslers of all years and all models are rolling into Carlisle for what is billed as the largest Mopar event in the world.
Carlisle Chrysler Nationals opened Friday and continues from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and from 7 a.m. to noon Sunday.
It’s the 31st year for the event that brings out an expected 2,800 vehicles from the Chrysler brand.
In addition to the usual automotive flea market and special appearances from people in the industry, the event features special displays. Those displays include “Celebrate ‘71,” a tribute to the models from that year as well as displays featuring “50 Years of the Demon” and “Old Skool Paint.”
A Dirty Birds display features unrestored cars while a Mopar Survivors display shows cars that are 85% original and older than 25 years.
Additional information on the event is available at the Carlisle Events website,
carlisleevents.com.
For more photos from the event, see page A4.
Photos: Carlisle Chrysler Nationals opens weekend show Friday
Chrysler Nationals
Curt Werner, For The Sentinel
Chrysler Nationals
A featured vehicle, a 1971 Dodge Charger owned by Phillip "Todd" Carlson of Aurora, Illinois, was on display at the Chrysler Nationals Car Show on Friday at the Carlisle Fairgrounds.
Curt Werner, For The Sentinel
Chrysler Nationals
Neil Anderson of Nibley, Utah, shows his 1970 Plymouth Road Runner at the Chrysler Nationals Car Show at the Carlisle Fairgrounds.
Curt Werner, For The Sentinel
Chrysler Nationals
A 1964 Dodge owned by Travis "Tuki" Hess, of Matinsburg, West Virginia, is a featured vehicle at the Chrysler Nationals Car Show on Friday at the Carlisle Fairgrounds.
Curt Werner, For The Sentinel
Chrysler Nationals
Kyle Audo, of New Kensington, picks out a sign for his son, Cole, at the Chrysler Nationals Car Show held at the Carlisle Fairgrounds on Friday.
Curt Werner, For The Sentinel
Chrysler Nationals
Cam Wittstruck and Jack Benzel, of Buffalo, New York, found what they were looking for Friday at the Chrysler Nationals Car Show held at the Carlisle Fairgrounds. Cam picked up shorty headers and Jack grabbed a sway bar.
Curt Werner, For The Sentinel
Chrysler Nationals
Many people took a break from the heat for refreshments at the Chrysler Nationals Car Show on Friday held at Carlisle Fairgrounds.
Curt Werner, For The Sentinel
Chrysler Nationals
Mike Caskey of St. Marys checks out the engine of a 1968 Dodge Dart at the Chrysler Nationals Car Show at the Carlisle Fairgrounds on Friday.
Curt Werner, For The Sentinel
Chrysler Nationals
Steve Benasher, of Harrisonburg, Virginia, wore his party hat to the Chrysler Nationals Car Show at the Carlisle Fairgrounds on Friday.
Curt Werner, For The Sentinel
Chrysler Nationals
Hundreds of cars were on display at the Chrysler Nationals Car Show at the Carlisle Fairgrounds Friday.
Curt Werner, For The Sentinel
Chrysler Nationals
Curt Werner, For The Sentinel
Chrysler Nationals
Robert Dowell, of Shuman's Concessions, puts the finishing touch on a cheesesteak at the Chrysler Nationals Car Show Friday at the Carlisle Fairgrounds.
Curt Werner, For The Sentinel
