The Downtown Carlisle Association announced the winners of the 2019 F&M Trust Downtown Carlisle Christmas Parade.
Prize money was donated by Carlisle’s Fraternal Order of Eagles, Aerie #1299.”
Parade judging chair Lisa Marie secured a panel of impartial judges to rank commercial, noncommercial, bands and public service entries. Each entry was judged on visibility, creativity, festive and how well it adhered to the theme, “The Nutcracker.”
Parade prize winners were:
Commercial Entry
First place: Wenger Meats and Ice
Third place: Healing Paws Veterinary Care and Pet Resort
Non-Commercial Entry
First place: Amani Festival Committee
Second place: Cumberland County 4-H Horse & Pony Club
Third place: Benchfield Farms Wagon/Drosselmeyer & Sugar Plum Fairy
Band
First place: Carlisle High School Marching Band
Second place: McConnellsburg Spartan Marching Band
Public Service Entry
First place: Cumberland County EMS
Second place: Union Fire Company
Third place: Carlisle Fire & Rescue
Winners will receive cash prizes in the amount of $150 for first place, $100 for second place and $50 for third place.
Carlisle Christmas Parade
Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus and two elves ride in a horse drawn sleigh at the Carlisle Christmas Parade Friday night.
Curt Werner, For The Sentinel
Carlisle Christmas Parade
Shelby Gutshall, 15, sits on her horse, Kobe, before the start of the Carlisle Christmas Parade on Friday night.
Curt Werner, For The Sentinel
Carlisle Christmas Parade
Carlisle Cub Pack 5 had a float in the Carlisle Christmas Parade held on Friday night.
Curt Werner, For The Sentinel
Carlisle Christmas Parade
Healing Paws Vet Care had a float in the Carlisle Christmas Parade Friday night.
Curt Werner, For The Sentinel
Carlisle Christmas Parade
Children ride on the St. Patrick School float in the Carlisle Christmas Parade.
Curt Werner, For The Sentinel
Carlisle Christmas Parade
The Calvary Temple Church float in the Carlisle Christmas Parade.
Curt Werner, For The Sentinel
Carlisle Christmas Parade
Edward Wenschhof, a junior at McConnellsburg High School, plays the tuba before the start of the Carlisle Christmas Parade.
Curt Werner, For The Sentinel
Carlisle Christmas Parade
Leila Nelson, 8, dressed as a cherry pie for the Carlisle Christmas Parade.
Curt Werner, For The Sentinel
Carlisle Christmas Parade
The Cumberland County 4H Horse and Pony Club line up for the Carlisle Christmas Parade.
Curt Werner, For The Sentinel
Carlisle Christmas Parade
Cara Shell and Matthew Donnell of the Central Pennsylvania Youth Ballet ride in a sleigh at the Carlisle Christmas Parade.
Curt Werner, For The Sentinel
Carlisle Christmas Parade
The Grinch showed up on the Wenger Meats and Ice Float in the Carlisle Christmas Parade on Dec. 6.
Curt Werner, For The Sentinel
Carlisle Christmas Parade
Lakota Henke poses with an ice sculpture on the Wenger Meats and Ice Float at the Carlisle Christmas Parade.
Curt Werner, For The Sentinel
Carlisle Christmas Parade
Patrick Miller, a freshman at Carlisle High School, plays his lighted saxaphone before the start of the Carlisle Christmas Parade.
Curt Werner, For The Sentinel
Carlisle Christmas Parade
Staff members and little angels hold the F&M Trust Banner at the Carlisle Christmas Parade held on Friday night.
Curt Werner, For The Sentinel
Carlisle Christmas Parade
Ashley Jukper, 15, a color guard for the Carlisle High School Marching Band, has a seat before the start of the Carlisle Christmas Parade.
Curt Werner For the Sentinel
Carlisle Christmas Parade
The St. Patrick Girl Scouts dressed as presents for the Carlisle Christmas Parade.
Curt Werner, For The Sentinel
Carlisle Christmas Parade
The Cumberland Valley Corvette Club Float in the Carlisle Christmas Parade.
Curt Werner, For The Sentinel
Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.