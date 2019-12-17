{{featured_button_text}}
Carlisle Christmas Parade

The Grinch showed up on the Wenger Meats and Ice Float in the Carlisle Christmas Parade on Dec. 6.

 Curt Werner, For The Sentinel

The Downtown Carlisle Association announced the winners of the 2019 F&M Trust Downtown Carlisle Christmas Parade.

Prize money was donated by Carlisle’s Fraternal Order of Eagles, Aerie #1299.”

Parade judging chair Lisa Marie secured a panel of impartial judges to rank commercial, noncommercial, bands and public service entries. Each entry was judged on visibility, creativity, festive and how well it adhered to the theme, “The Nutcracker.”

Parade prize winners were:

Commercial Entry

First place: Wenger Meats and Ice

Second place: ColorMaxx

Third place: Healing Paws Veterinary Care and Pet Resort

Non-Commercial Entry

First place: Amani Festival Committee

Second place: Cumberland County 4-H Horse & Pony Club

Third place: Benchfield Farms Wagon/Drosselmeyer & Sugar Plum Fairy

Band

First place: Carlisle High School Marching Band

Second place: McConnellsburg Spartan Marching Band

Public Service Entry

First place: Cumberland County EMS

Second place: Union Fire Company

Third place: Carlisle Fire & Rescue

Winners will receive cash prizes in the amount of $150 for first place, $100 for second place and $50 for third place.

Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.

