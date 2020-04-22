Carlisle chamber to host town hall with UPMC

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Carlisle Area Chamber of Commerce will host a UPMC Town Hall webinar on Zoom from 4 to 5 p.m. Thursday that will be open to the public, though registration is required.

UPMC leaders will share the effects of COVID-19 on business and health care operations in an effort to help businesses prepare for the coming months.

Infectious disease expert Dr. John Goldman will discuss disease statistics and myths and facts of the disease, while UPMC Pinnacle associate counsel John DeLorenzo will explain the legal and regulatory changes resulting from the health crisis.

UPMC Pinnacle Cumberland Region President Lou Baverso and UPMC Carlisle Medical Director Dr. Elena Daily will also share what measures have been taken to ensure local patients are receiving high-quality care while protecting staff.

Interested parties can register at www.carlislechamber.org to get Zoom information for the Thursday evening town hall. Those who register may also ask a question of UPMC experts.