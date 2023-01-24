Carlisle Chamber of Commerce hosts Capital Market Forecast examining national economic trends

With consumer prices for all items up 6.5% from December 2021 to December 2022, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, many conversations, business-related and otherwise, seem to circle back to one word: inflation.

It's a concept known to consumers and producers alike and an idea relevant, like anywhere else, to Carlisle.

The Carlisle Chamber of Commerce hosted a Capital Market Forecast event Tuesday at Carlisle Country Club where business owners and representatives heard about upcoming market trends in the U.S. economy. At the event Luke Tilley, chief economist at Wilmington Trust, spoke about the organization's 2023 Capital Market Forecast.

Forecast themes

Bearing the title "Inflationary Vortex," the forecast touched on three inflation-related themes.

Tilley first examined the labor market. He said the U.S. labor force dropped with the onset of the pandemic, and people have rejoined slowly over time.

"Really the punchline and the takeaway here is ... we're still 3 million people short of where we thought we would be before the pandemic," he said. "Now, that's just basically putting a number on something that we've all felt, whether you've tried to go out shopping and try to find help finding something, if you've tried to hire, if you've felt your employees going somewhere else because they have another job opportunity, it's because of this shortfall of 3 million people."

He attributed the shortfall to three main sources: retirement, immigration and lower participation across some age groups.

Tilley also addressed the growth and change of China's economy as a theme.

"China is making a conscious decision that they want to be more self-sufficient, produce more for themselves and be their own, not completely independent, they're not shutting off from the world, but they don't just want to be a manufacturer to the world, they want to be a manufacturer to themselves, to the world and their own consumers," he said.

He said the conscious turn China is making means is produces less for the rest of the world, which affects inflation.

"Energy's tenuous transition" serves as the third theme of the forecast.

This examines the eventual switch from petroleum and fossil fuel-based energy sources to alternative sources of energy and its effect on inflation.

Tilley drew a parallel between the energy transition and the hand-off of a baton in a relay race. Even when runners practice and work together, the baton can still be dropped, he said.

"The energy industries are not working together," he said. "Fossil fuel companies are not saying, 'Hey ... when alternative energy, when are you ready to pick up the slack? Because we're going to keep pumping until we can handle the baton after you are fronted.' The fossil fuel companies have a duty to their shareholders and have been reacting exactly as you expect they might."

Projections reveal that the United States is not close to weaning off oil but is in the process of weaning off coal use, something Tilley said has been happening for at least 10 years. Alternative energy sources require additional materials as well, he said.

"If you want to have an EV car, it requires several hundreds pound more of copper that a typical combustion vehicle," he said. "Nickel, cadmium, all of these lists of commodities that are required to build solar panels, to build EVs to get alternative energy, are going to get really expensive if we don't start pulling a lot more of it out of the ground than we do now."

Economic outlook

Tilley outlined the forecast's three possible scenarios for the outlook for inflation: soft landing, mild recession and severe recession. The outlook includes information on monetary policy, economic growth and rates.

"Our outlook right now is higher odds for a mild recession at some point in 2023," he said.

Wilmington Trust's Capital Market Forecast said that in a mild recession, the consumer price index, used to measure inflation, would slow to 3% to 4% by mid-2023, and the gross domestic product would experience one to two quarters of decline by 1% to 1.5%.

With a 55% probability of a mild recession this year, Tilley compared that to what happened in 2001, when the economy declined in two nonconsecutive quarters of the year, separated by a positive quarter. While that resulted in job losses, it was not like 2007 and subsequent years.

Tilly said new data coming out is moving the probability of an economic recession closer to 50%, increasing the chances of a soft landing where the consumer price index would fall to 2.5% to 3% by mid-2023. The probability of a soft landing is 40%, according to Wilmington Trust. This leaves a 5% probability of severe recession, something Tilly said is still possible but has an "incredibly low" probability.

There's still a "really high probability" that the United States doesn't experience two quarters of GDP decline this year at all, he said.

"We haven't really seen any kind of weakness in consumer spending," Tilley said. "Yes, it's slowed down from stimulus checks and lower interest rates, this year and the second half of last year. There's definitely slow downs in housing and auto sales and some of those interest-rate-sensitive sectors, but other types of spending are still really positive."

