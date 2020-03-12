Carlisle Chamber of Commerce cancels Taste of Carlisle event

The library asks that patrons not visit the library if they are feeling ill. Visitors who do exhibit symptoms of fever, cough or shortness of breath will be asked to leave the library.

Those unable to come to the library are being reminded that they can borrow ebooks and movies online, do research through the library's online databases and call 717-243-4642 to talk to a staff member about their account or borrowing.

Friends of Colonel Denning State Park

Friends of Colonel Denning State Park has canceled its work day scheduled for Saturday, March 14.

"Based on advice and direction regarding public gatherings due to the current virus concerns and because the planned project for the day was to involve working indoors it had been determined that our best course of action will be to cancel this volunteer event," the group wrote on its Facebook page.

The next work event is scheduled for 9 a.m. on April 18 in celebration of the 50th anniversary of Earth Day. That event will include the group's first roadside clean-up on Route 233 through the park.

YWCA of Carlisle

The YWCA Carlisle announced that it has postponed its PURSEabilities fundraiser that had been scheduled for March 20. The event is expected to be rescheduled in late spring, and information on the rescheduled date will be sent out as it becomes available. All ticket sales made prior to the event will be honored on the new date.

Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.