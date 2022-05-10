Carlisle chamber begins search for Crowley's replacement as CEO

The Carlisle Area Chamber of Commerce is in the early stages of the search to find a replacement for Michelle Crowley, who will step down as chamber president and chief executive officer on June 1.

“We are putting the infrastructure together before we get started with the work,” said Vincent Champion, chairman of the board of directors. “We will have some visible movement in the near future.”

Crowley gave notice of her resignation on April 4, prompting Champion to form a search committee of about eight board members under the leadership of Christina Spielbauer, former superintendent of the Carlisle Area School District and current senior vice president in charge of education at all Pennsylvania locations of New Story schools and River Rock Academy.

The committee could meet over the next week or so to review a proposed timeline prepared by Spielbauer, Champion said. “We’re going to sit down and talk about it. We want to make sure that everyone is comfortable with the steps included in the timeline.”

As one step in the process, the committee will review the job description for chamber president/CEO, Champion said. Committee members have already sat down with other board members and chamber employees to get their perspective on what to look for in a leader.

As a follow-up, the committee plans to survey chamber members for input, Champion said. “We want this to be a transparent process. We want our community members to feel like they can comment. We’re going to have that information guide us as we look for a replacement.”

The committee has yet to post the job opening or determine the geographic area on which to target the search. “The timeline is fluid,” Champion said. “We’re not going to rush through the process to meet some sort of a deadline. If we don’t think we have the right candidate, we will keep moving until we find the right candidate.”

Meanwhile, Donna Hunter, chamber vice president of membership development, will “guide the ship” until a replacement hired, Champion said. “This is really helpful, but not surprising. Donna has been so stalwart, so dedicated to the chamber. The rest of the chamber team [of employees] has indicated they’re going to be chipping in to keep the chamber on course.

“In simple terms, our goal is to find a talented leader that will proactively position the chamber to meet the changing needs of our members and community,” he said. “We will do this by focusing on the vision that the chamber has had since its origins in 1913 — being a catalyst to support area businesses and support a strong quality of life for the residents of our communities.”

Champion said it’s sad to see Crowley go. “Michelle has been such a great leader and great representative of our business community for so many years.”

A Boiling Springs resident, Crowley plans to stay local while working as an independent sales representative for the mid-Atlantic region for Free Spirit Fabrics. Crowley said she intends to maintain her chamber membership as a volunteer involved in the committee to set up a talent pipeline academy tasked with enhancing workforce development.

“I’m excited for her,” Champion said. “She’s able to follow a passion of hers and through her new position she’s going to be afforded an opportunity to spend more time with family. Those of us who know Michelle know how important family is to her.”

Joseph Cress is a reporter for The Sentinel covering education and history. You can reach him at jcress@cumberlink.com or by calling 717-218-0022.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.