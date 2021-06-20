Carlisle celebrates Juneteenth, now a federal holiday, after a long year

For the first quarter-century of the Carlisle Juneteenth celebration, the holiday wasn’t nationally recognized — but the fact that it is now might not even be the most remarkable thing about Saturday's 26th annual celebration.
Coming off a year in which the COVID-19 pandemic and mass protests for racial justice have changed the nation’s landscape, particularly for Americans of color, many of those celebrating Juneteenth see the holiday’s formal recognition not as the end of a cycle, but as a beginning.
“Don’t let this be the only thing you do,” Hope Station executive director and Juneteenth organizer Safronia Perry told the crowd on Saturday.
“It’s a few things that make it a little different and a little more special this year,” Perry said — and the federal recognition of the holiday isn’t necessarily the biggest among them. “It’s a start,” after a year of turmoil, she said, “but there are so many things that need to be done.”
Juneteenth celebrates the practical end of slavery in the United States. On June 19, 1865, Union troops began enforcing emancipation in Texas, the last Confederate hold-out state.
The holiday has had an organized celebration in Carlisle for at least 26 years, with more recent events spearheaded by Hope Station, the community nonprofit that serves much of the borough’s Black population.
But Carlisle residents who have long celebrated the holiday said they have noticed a change over the past year or so — more and more people know and understand the holiday, and are actively seeking out a way to celebrate.
“This is the first time I’ve received messages saying ‘happy Juneteenth,’” said Samuel Waring, who has been involved in the celebration for years, serving as a DJ at past Carlisle events.
“The spotlight is there,” Waring said. “Now, what are you going to do with it?”
That spotlight comes after a year of heightened activity regarding racial justice. The nationwide protests that were set in motion by the murder of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis — one in a string of police brutality incidents involving Black citizens — reverberated locally, where vigils and rallies were held in Carlisle throughout the summer of 2020.
The borough is also beginning to deal with its local legacy, including the re-dedication earlier this year of Lincoln Cemetery in Memorial Park — the location where the Juneteenth celebration has been held for many years, including Saturday.
In 1972, the borough had removed the remaining grave markers from the historically Black cemetery to make way for Memorial Park; the remains of hundreds of Carlisle’s early Black community, including U.S. Civil War veterans, are believed to still be in the ground beneath the park.
The borough issued a proclamation formally apologizing for the clearing of the cemetery, and a gift from the U.S. Army War College allowed the construction of an archway and historical displays on the grounds.
The amount of concrete action and attention to racial justice issues over the past year provides some space to push forward.
“We can breathe a little bit. We’re being heard,” said Daija Berry, a Carlisle high school graduate and current West Chester University student.
Much of this is being led by young people, who are well aware that change is a long struggle and one that they will be involved in for a long time.
“We have to work hard getting the outcome we want,” Berry said. “There’s still work that has to be done.”
“This is huge, though,” she said of the federal recognition of Juneteenth. “It’s long overdue.”
