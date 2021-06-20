Carlisle celebrates Juneteenth, now a federal holiday, after a long year

But Carlisle residents who have long celebrated the holiday said they have noticed a change over the past year or so — more and more people know and understand the holiday, and are actively seeking out a way to celebrate.

“This is the first time I’ve received messages saying ‘happy Juneteenth,’” said Samuel Waring, who has been involved in the celebration for years, serving as a DJ at past Carlisle events.

“The spotlight is there,” Waring said. “Now, what are you going to do with it?”

That spotlight comes after a year of heightened activity regarding racial justice. The nationwide protests that were set in motion by the murder of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis — one in a string of police brutality incidents involving Black citizens — reverberated locally, where vigils and rallies were held in Carlisle throughout the summer of 2020.

The borough is also beginning to deal with its local legacy, including the re-dedication earlier this year of Lincoln Cemetery in Memorial Park — the location where the Juneteenth celebration has been held for many years, including Saturday.