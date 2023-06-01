Carlisle Borough on Thursday said the "Stars Burst Over Carlisle" fireworks show usually scheduled around the Fourth of July has been canceled for this year.

“Although we understand many in the community have enjoyed this event, unfortunately, the resources are not available this year to organize the annual fireworks show in Carlisle,” Mayor Sean Shultz said.

Shultz said he looks forward to conversation about how to "reimagine" the fireworks show in 2024.

“I look forward to working creatively with residents and community partners to make the event even better when it returns," Shultz said. "The goals should be to enhance the connection to Carlisle’s place in historic events at the founding of our country and during the Civil War, and to integrate Summerfair and the downtown. We will take this year off to create a new vision to celebrate Carlisle and what makes our American democratic republic so special.”

Though the fireworks will not take place, Carlisle Summerfair is still scheduled for June 23 to July 3. For more information about Summerfair, visit www.carlislesummerfair.org.

The fireworks show was canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but returned in 2021.

The show was close to cancelation in 2012 because of funding, and in 2015 the show was held but funds were still for it were still being raised up the last minute.