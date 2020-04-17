Carlisle cancels parks and recreation programming for May

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Carlisle borough has canceled its parks and recreation programming for May due to the coronavirus.

The borough announced the closure in a Facebook post Thursday. The post said an update will be made "in the coming weeks" regarding May reservations, upcoming summer camps and programs, sports leagues and updates on the Carlisle Community Pool.

Registrations for summer programs and reservations are paused until further notice as are pool membership sales.

Parks and trails remain open, but playgrounds remain closed. Those using the trails should follow social distancing guidelines.

