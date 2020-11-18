Carlisle CAN campaign urges shoppers, businesses to mask up

On the day Cumberland County saw its highest number of reported cases of COVID-19 to date, Carlisle Community Action Network launched its "Shop Safely/Learn Safely" initiative to encourage mask wearing.
About 20 members of the network fanned out from the Square to deliver thousands of black, cloth "Carlisle CAN" masks and posters bearing the message, "No need to ask — just wear a mask," to about 120 downtown businesses. Red banners supporting the initiative have also been placed on lamp posts downtown.
"Public awareness about the role of wearing a mask is one of the most important tools we have to fight the virus. We don't have a vaccine yet, but we know that masks not only protect others but they protect you, the individual," said Becca Raley, executive director of the Partnership for Better Health.
Raley said new research from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that masks can reduce virus transmission by almost 80%, even in a household in which one person is infected.
Meeting needs: Carlisle area community leaders pull together for COVD-19 response, offer suggestions for donations
"We're worried that the public still hasn't heard or understood that message," she said.
Carlisle CAN grew out of breakfast meetings of about 25 leaders from across the community that started about three years ago at Dickinson College President Margee Ensign’s house.
Support Local Journalism
Though the group has also branched out into working on issues such as systemic racism, food insecurity, jobs and political divisiveness, Jeff Gibelius, pastor of Second Presbyterian Church, said the main focus has been responding to the COVID-19 crisis in Carlisle. The masking initiative grew out of a sense that the borough has to be a safe place to reopen businesses as the college prepares for students to return in late January 2021.
"If we can all work together and wear masks and social distance and keep that up, then we can remove restrictions. Then we can have more freedom," he said. "The idea really is: Let's do our part now so we can enjoy life more. If we can make Carlisle a safe place to shop, to learn and to worship, then everybody benefits."
The goal behind the posters and masks is to create a "positive bandwagon effect," Gibelius said. The initiative is intended to remind that the challenge of COVID-19 is defeated by working together and that the community is trying to safely navigate the pandemic, he said.
"It's really to create momentum for mask wearing. By now people have masks, but we need to really enforce that it's the right thing to do. It's the healthy thing to do and it's the responsible thing to do," he said.
Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.