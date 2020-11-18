Carlisle CAN campaign urges shoppers, businesses to mask up

On the day Cumberland County saw its highest number of reported cases of COVID-19 to date, Carlisle Community Action Network launched its "Shop Safely/Learn Safely" initiative to encourage mask wearing.

About 20 members of the network fanned out from the Square to deliver thousands of black, cloth "Carlisle CAN" masks and posters bearing the message, "No need to ask — just wear a mask," to about 120 downtown businesses. Red banners supporting the initiative have also been placed on lamp posts downtown.

"Public awareness about the role of wearing a mask is one of the most important tools we have to fight the virus. We don't have a vaccine yet, but we know that masks not only protect others but they protect you, the individual," said Becca Raley, executive director of the Partnership for Better Health.

Raley said new research from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that masks can reduce virus transmission by almost 80%, even in a household in which one person is infected.

"We're worried that the public still hasn't heard or understood that message," she said.

Carlisle CAN grew out of breakfast meetings of about 25 leaders from across the community that started about three years ago at Dickinson College President Margee Ensign’s house.

