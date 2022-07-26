Carlisle campers' summer art project to be displayed at U.S. Capitol

Blankets from across the state and nation will be on display Dec. 21 on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C., and artwork from Carlisle campers will be part of the project.

Volunteer artists and authors with the Charles Bruce Foundation, a Carlisle nonprofit dedicated to supporting the arts, is involving children in the Summer Program for Youth in the project.

SPY is an outreach program that provides opportunities for students in first through third grade in the Carlisle Area School District to grow academically, socially and emotionally during the summer.

Campers at First United Church of Christ at 30 N. Pitt St. in Carlisle spent Monday morning drawing their stories onto squares of cotton fabric donated by Vicar David Hoth, a local church leader, the foundation said in a news release.

“Each of the children enrolled in SPY camp will make a blanket square. They can make drawings of their stories," said Devera Lang, an artist volunteer and foundation board member. "Their family makeup, their favorite pet, hobbies, imaginary creature — whatever. Nearly a hundred children participated in SPY this year and their self-expression will be quilted together to make family blankets for the #memorialblanket project sponsored by the Charles Bruce Foundation."

The squares will then be assembled into blankets by quilters in the area, the foundation said. These quilts, along with others from Pennsylvania and other states will be taken to Washington where they will be placed on display on the longest night of the year, to remind people of homelessness. The blankets honor those who have died with unstable housing and demonstrates what it would look like if homeless people slept on the Capitol lawn.

The Charles Bruce Foundation hosted a similar event locally last year, displaying homemade blankets on the grounds of the First Evangelical Lutheran Church at the corner of Bedford Street and East High Street in Carlisle.

Board member Pat LaMarche said the foundation wanted to make the art display bigger this year, taking the project from the local church to the U.S. Capitol.

"I’m excited to participate again this year," Hoth said. "Last year’s display at the First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Carlisle was a gift to and from the community. Last year, following the art display, the blankets were distributed to those in need. The same will happen with the blankets this year."

LaMarche said that after Dec. 21, the hundreds of handmade blankets will be given to homeless children and families across the country. She said the squares design by SPY campers will be enough to create four or five blankets.

"Each square is an individual little piece of art," she said.

The project comes out of a yearslong partnership between SPY and the Charles Bruce Foundation. The foundation said volunteers have spent time reading to campers and teaching them about journaling, writing, rhyming, illustrating and other storytelling methods for the better part of a decade.

"Our campers learn so much from working artists and authors," SPY Executive Director Jeanna Som said. "For years, CBF has brought these professionals into the lives of our kids. And now, this December, they’ll get to see their creativity on display at the U.S. Capitol. The kids will be making a difference in the lives of others as their beautiful work warms families in need. I think they’ll learn a lot from this experience."

Anyone who wishes to participate in the project can find more information at memorialblanket.org.