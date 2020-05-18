Carlisle businessman turns fence into food pantry

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Bags containing cartons of milk have been appearing on the fence at Memorial Park during the pandemic thanks to a local business owner.

As a business, Relax & Ride Carlisle was already accustomed to helping the community, working particularly with Safe Harbour. One night, owner Gary Grant saw a photo on Facebook in which residents of Germany were hanging fruits and vegetables on fences for people to pick up if they had need of them.

He decided to do a similar project, hanging bags containing half-gallons of milk from the fence posts that surround the Lincoln Cemetery on the east end of Memorial Park.

“We care about the people that we drive by every day,” Grant said. “We feel like it’s imperative that we give back to our community.”

Typically, Grant buys the milk from the Giant Company on Walnut Bottom Road and bags it. He and some volunteers then hang the bags along the fence on North Pitt and West Penn streets at 7 p.m. on Sundays.

“It’s not a lot, but it makes a little bit of a difference,” he said.

His travels often take him past Memorial Park a few hours after he puts the milk on the fence. He’s never seen any milk left behind.