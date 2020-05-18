Carlisle businessman turns fence into food pantry

Bags containing cartons of milk have been appearing on the fence at Memorial Park during the pandemic thanks to a local business owner.
As a business, Relax & Ride Carlisle was already accustomed to helping the community, working particularly with Safe Harbour. One night, owner Gary Grant saw a photo on Facebook in which residents of Germany were hanging fruits and vegetables on fences for people to pick up if they had need of them.
He decided to do a similar project, hanging bags containing half-gallons of milk from the fence posts that surround the Lincoln Cemetery on the east end of Memorial Park.
“We care about the people that we drive by every day,” Grant said. “We feel like it’s imperative that we give back to our community.”
Typically, Grant buys the milk from the Giant Company on Walnut Bottom Road and bags it. He and some volunteers then hang the bags along the fence on North Pitt and West Penn streets at 7 p.m. on Sundays.
“It’s not a lot, but it makes a little bit of a difference,” he said.
His travels often take him past Memorial Park a few hours after he puts the milk on the fence. He’s never seen any milk left behind.
Grant’s goal with the project is to have other people and businesses join him in hanging supplies along the fence and “use it as a nonjudgmental place where people can just come and pick up stuff if they want.”
Recently, he said, a friend from Mechanicsburg brought 15 bags of fruits and vegetables. Chick-fil-A also donated gift cards to the effort. Anyone who wants to donate items for the bags can reach Grant through the Relax & Ride Carlisle Facebook page.
It’s a project that he believes could expand to other parks in town.
Grant said the project helps to take his mind off everything going on. His business offers shuttle services to airports, cruise ports and bus and train stations, as well as shuttle services for truck drivers in the area. The pandemic has caused his business to drop by about 90%, but he has been able to stay afloat.
“Even though we’re down as a small business, I think the little sacrifices that we’re doing as a business to help the community, it shows that we appreciate the customers that we’ve had in the past and the people that supported our business,” Grant said.
Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.
