Carlisle businesses shared ribbon cutting date, reflect on weeks since opening shop

On May 10, nDesign Art Haus in Carlisle displayed its newly finished sign, almost precisely on the arts organization's one-month anniversary.

nDesign Art Haus, at 15 N. Hanover St., opened for business April 9, the same day as North Hanover neighbor Glitz Soap Co.

Natalie Dohman, owner, project manager and lead artist at nDesign Art Haus, described opening the business as a "lifelong process" that she continues to make into a reality each day.

"The process was a yearslong culmination of ideas, writings, graphs, phone calls, crying, incredible joy and lots of long hours from 7 a.m., sometimes until midnight or later," she said.

The work paid off though, and since cutting the ribbon on opening day, Dohman said she's been surprised by the feedback she's received from the community, as well as how busy the business has been.

The road to opening nDesign Art Haus began in 2017 when Dohman went back to school for graphic and interactive design. She'd previously earned a degree in human services in 2013 where she gained experience working in high-stress situations as well as an understanding of accounting and business. Going back to school, Dohman said she was struggling to decide if she should move into architecture, fine art or web design.

"A classmate said to me that my niche is being good at multiple disciplines and to never lose that, and he was right," she said.

nDesign Art Haus offers web design, graphic design, art classes and photographic/branding services. The building includes a photography studio, an office, classroom space and a gallery that features the work of 10 artists. Visitors can view and purchase sculptures, macrame, pottery, woodwork, jewelry and other handmade products from these artists.

"I wanted to create a space that had a certain 'energy' to it, to have a place where people feel comfortable coming and creating and learning," Dohman said.

The business' name draws inspiration from various sources. The nD serves as a nod to Dohman's initials. It's also a play on words, sounding similar to InDesign, an Adobe software commonly used in graphic design. "Art Haus" is a tip of the hat to Bahaus a German art and design movement that emphasized the unity of mediums from 1919 to 1933. Dohman said this movement has influenced her in her artistry as well as her personal life.

"My stepfather is German and my mother is Czechoslovakian and Polish so I grew up with a ton of different cultures in my home 'haus' so I wanted to give respects to that and also who I am in my core as a multiracial woman," she said.

Dohman said nDesign Art Haus is Carlisle's first black female-owned art space.

"The representational aspect of being a woman of color in the arts with this platform is really humbling, empowering and highly uplifting," she said. "It allows me to quietly say to others, 'I'm doing it and you can too.'"

In its first month of business, nDesign has hosted weekly Paint Parties on Saturdays as well as "Art Jams" where community members can meet the artists whose work is on display in the gallery.

"The company literally is an expansion of my mind and how I see and experience life," Dohman said. "I'm a firm believer that there is a creative spirit in all of us. When people walk by the shop, I want them to stop and say 'Oh, what's this?' And have their curiosity piqued. When people come into the storefront, I want them to leave inspired."

Glitz Soap

Customers leaving nDesign Art Haus need only venture a hop, skip and a few crosswalks away to arrive at Glitz Soap Co. at 126 N. Hanover St.

Not only does the shop share an opening date with nDesign Art Haus, owner Alicia Miller also has a passion for handmade items, like the ones she sells at Glitz.

Miller said Glitz Soap Co., which originally opened in Mechanicsburg at 1 E. Main St., in February 2020 and then debuted at a second location in Carlisle, produces over 250 products. These include old process soap, body lotions, face cleansers, masks, toners, body scrubs, shampoo and conditioner, other hair treatments, lip care, bath salts, bath bombs and candles.

"They are all 100% vegan and we try to make everything as eco friendly as possible," Miller said.

Soap making isn't Miller's first experience with business. She previously owned a sewing businesses called Swoon where she wrote and sold sewing patterns for bags.

"I got burnt out with sewing when I was pregnant with my second kid and that’s when I began making soap, just to have a hobby doing something different," Miller said.

She started selling soap from her workspace at home on her website because she had more soap than she needed. From there she began selling to stores across the country. Miller said she outgrew her workspace and became tired of being by herself, and that's when she began looking for store locations that would give her space to manufacture products.

The physical location was low-pressure because she was already selling online and wholesale, so any customers that came to the shop were a bonus, she said.

Miller sold Swoon to a friend shortly after Glitz's Mechanicsburg location opened and focused solely on Glitz.

She said she knew she was ready to branch out to to a second location because Glitz ran out of space for manufacturing in Mechanicsburg.

"The Carlisle location isn’t much different than the Mechanicsburg location," Millers said. "Carlisle has all of the same products. The bulk of the manufacturing still happens in Mechanicsburg, but bath bombs and shower steamers are produced at the Carlisle location."

Another factor that prepared Miller for opening her Carlisle location was the addition of Makenna Burlison to the Glitz team. Burlison manages Glitz's Carlisle location, freeing Miller to work solely in Mechanicsburg.

As for why Miller selected Carlisle to house Glitz's second home, she simply said it's awesome.

"Glitz Soap Co. isn’t a destination business, like for instance, a salon or restaurant," she said. "We are more of an 'Oh hey, let’s get lunch and stop by the soap store.' We have to be in an area with foot traffic, other businesses, and the small city old timey feel is perfect for the aesthetic of the business. I can’t see my store in a strip mall, which really limits the options. It belongs in downtown. We love so many other Carlisle businesses and the organizations involved in events are fabulous."

Maddie Seiler is a news reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com covering Carlisle and Newville. You can contact her at mseiler@cumberlink.com and follow her on Twitter at: @SeilerMadalyn

