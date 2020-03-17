Carlisle businesses adapt to coronavirus restrictions

A Facebook post encouraged patrons to come in to pick up beer and food to go and enjoy the music from their homes. In addition to take-out, the brewery is offering delivery in the borough with an additional charge and minimum order.

Lena Hershey at Anahatha Yoga will broadcast her classes online.

Hershey said she can’t claim credit for the idea since there are other studios doing the same thing.

“I just saw somebody else do it online and it just seemed like the logical thing to do,” she said.

It’s easy for students to join and easy to set up so that the studio can maintain its community while giving its members something to do. Students will sign up for a class and then receive an email that gives them a link and a passcode for the class.

“Now more than ever it’s important to stay calm, stay grounded, stay centered, and yoga can help with all of that,” she said.

Hershey suspects that changes being instituted in light of the coronavirus will have long-lasting effects. People are already suggesting that she continue offering online classes after the pandemic ebbs.

“It does open studio doors to literally a whole new world. People from anywhere can join my class,” she said.