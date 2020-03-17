Carlisle businesses adapt to coronavirus restrictions

Businesses in Carlisle are adapting quickly to the reality of the limits the coronavirus is putting on commerce, but they say it is going to be a difficult time.
“It’s just going to be a loss for everybody. It’s huge,” said Susan Dunn, co-owner of Desperate Times Brewery.
The brewery decided to offer take out of “basically our whole menu” except cocktails and wine, unless someone wants to buy the whole bottle, Dunn said.
“We don’t know how sales are going to go from here on out since everybody bought everything at the grocery store. Who knows if they are even going to come and buy food?” she said.
Even beer sales aren’t certain. Dunn said she’s heard from customers that people were leaving the beer distributor with 15 or more cases.
Desperate Times beers are on tap at Longhorn Steakhouse, but that restaurant is doing take-out only and it doesn’t have a license for beer to go, so that’s another outlet lost to the brewery.
Dunn said there is a trickledown effect as lower sales at the brewery limits her orders to suppliers. She skipped this week’s food order and has encountered limited supplies and higher prices for the items she did purchase.
Slowing sales
“Even though we are in one of the slower times of retail sales, any time of slower/no sales is very dangerous for a business that runs on thin margins,” said Glenn White, executive director of Downtown Carlisle Association.
The downtown has felt a loss in sales, visitors and vibrancy that began with the extended closure of Dickinson College and continued through self-imposed social distancing and now the requested closure of nonessential businesses, White said.
“We are seeing and encouraging many to ramp-up online ordering, take-out for food, and other marketable ways to sell and create need,” he said. “This is an unprecedented time and we need to work together and smarter to rescue the downtown we have built together.”
The businesses seem to be doing just that.
Create-a-Palooza, for example, has been offering “pottery to go” kits that customers can pick up in a designated minimal contact area. Owners Karen and Jim Griffith also put their experience in education to work in creating an online camp consisting of a series of projects and online lessons.
Rather than cancel the Townies’ appearance at Molly Pitcher Brewing Co., the brewery decided to have the three-piece outfit play while broadcasting live on Facebook and setting up a virtual tip jar to help its employees.
A Facebook post encouraged patrons to come in to pick up beer and food to go and enjoy the music from their homes. In addition to take-out, the brewery is offering delivery in the borough with an additional charge and minimum order.
Lena Hershey at Anahatha Yoga will broadcast her classes online.
Hershey said she can’t claim credit for the idea since there are other studios doing the same thing.
“I just saw somebody else do it online and it just seemed like the logical thing to do,” she said.
It’s easy for students to join and easy to set up so that the studio can maintain its community while giving its members something to do. Students will sign up for a class and then receive an email that gives them a link and a passcode for the class.
“Now more than ever it’s important to stay calm, stay grounded, stay centered, and yoga can help with all of that,” she said.
Hershey suspects that changes being instituted in light of the coronavirus will have long-lasting effects. People are already suggesting that she continue offering online classes after the pandemic ebbs.
“It does open studio doors to literally a whole new world. People from anywhere can join my class,” she said.
Both Destination Carlisle, a grass-roots organization of downtown merchants, and Downtown Carlisle Association are keeping tabs on closures and on the ways businesses are adapting. The lists will be updated, according to both organizations.
White said news and information will also be posted to the borough’s website at carlislepa.org.
Even before Gov. Tom Wolf ordered restaurants and bars to close, some downtown restaurants were taking steps in that direction.
Issei Noodle announced Saturday that it would accept orders for take out or delivery only while Grazery had opted to remain open but only seat customers at half their tables to reduce the number of people in the dining area at any given time.
Not long after the announcement, Downtown Carlisle Association and Carlisle Borough started working to make it easier for pick-ups from downtown restaurants by bagging meters in front of the restaurants that requested it to allow people to park for curbside delivery or a quick pick up. Now, restaurants from the Hamilton to Market Cross Pub and more have parking immediately outside their doors.
White suggested that people using pick-up options continue to tip as they would for dine in services as a means of helping the workers.
White said people can also support downtown businesses by shopping online or by telephone. Many downtown retailers have online shopping available and, as local and independent shops, they can use phone, Facetime and other methods, if necessary. He also suggested buying gift cards to spend later.
“The only way we can get through this is together,” Hershey said. “We have to work together. It’s the only way we can weather the storm.”
Looking ahead
Throughout the crisis, DCA is staying in contact with other downtowns through the International Downtown Association, and anticipates working with multiple agencies on the federal, state, regional and local levels to bring back the downtown when the crisis passes.
At its most recent board meeting, the DCA started outlining its responsibilities during the crisis. Those include understanding how it is affecting the downtown businesses, advocating for economic relief, helping downtown businesses know what resources are available and supporting the economic recovery of the downtown.
“This is uncharted territory for many municipalities and businesses,” White said. “Unlike a weather event, we do not have an idea on the scope and timeline of ending and the start of recovery.”
Both DCA and the Carlisle Area Chamber of Commerce are surveying businesses to see how the closures are affecting them with the goal of being able to offer assistance.
Like other businesses, the chamber staff will work at home with limited office hours so members are asked to call or email in advance if they need to visit the office. Most of its events for March have been cancelled. Decisions on April events will be made at a later date.
The chamber has scheduled a webinar Thursday evening with Jeff McCausland from Diamond6 Leadership & Strategy to talk about the COVID-19 health issue.
Chamber president Michelle Crowley wrote in an email that the chamber is ready to talk about small business assistance programs and loans to help with cash flow challenges resulting from disruptions in business.
The chamber team is working on a marketing campaign to support small businesses recover from the disruption when the pandemic ends. It is also collaborating with other groups to advocate for a statewide campaign, Crowley said in the email.
Crowley pointed out that the chamber has withstood two world wars, the Great Depression, the energy crisis, the 9/11 attacks and the crash of 2008 and it will navigate this crisis.
“We, as business owners and community leaders, need to remember that past leaders of this country and our community have passed this torch to us,” she said. “We stand ready to be a shining light in a time of uncertainty. We will be even stronger than before.”
