Carlisle business hosts Star Wars themed fundraiser amid UPMC Ice Art Festival

Carlisle's Create-A-Palooza hopes the Force will be with it in its endeavor to raise money for two local organizations.

Create-A-Palooza at 11 E. High St. in Carlisle allows visitors to paint pottery, glass, wood and more and hosts classes and workshops to learn and improve skills. The business will hold a Star Wars themed fundraiser called "Set Blasters on Stun" from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday during the sixth annual UPMC Ice Art Fest.

Jim Griffith of Create-A-Plooza said in an email that volunteers will dress up as a LEGO stormtrooper, Han Solo frozen in carbonite and a Mandalorian.

"Attendees can donate any amount (large or small) to the charity of their preference and in return they can fire a Nerf blaster at a character," Griffith said.

Funds raised will go to the Charles Bruce Foundation, dedicated to promoting the arts in Carlisle, and the Carlisle Tool Library. The latter is exactly what the name suggests: a library like ones used for books only in this case for tools.

"As a board member for both Charles Bruce Foundation and the Carlisle Tool Library, I wanted to find a way to benefit both groups," Griffith said.

The event will also include photo opportunities, along with a chance to see Create-A-Palooza's ice sculpture which is, fittingly, baby Yoda.

